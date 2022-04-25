STAFF REPORT
VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members discussed upcoming repair work from D&D Handyman Services of Vandalia during the Tuesday, April 19 meeting.
Repair projects included repainting two guest rooms, replacing trim on the carport and repairing a deteriorating sidewalk on the north side of the building.
Miller’s Plumbing and Heating will be replacing ductwork and installing a new heating and cooling system in the house soon.
The house manager reported guest numbers had increased significantly the first three weekends of April. A likely reason for the increase was the April 1 lifting of visitor restrictions at the two correctional centers. While they are encouraged to do so, guests are no longer required to make advance reservations at the guesthouse.
The quarterly inspection of the premises revealed a significant crack in the wall in one guest room. A guest survey gave high ratings to both the house and its management.
Board members at the meetng were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbroook, Eldora Lowry, Floy Oliver, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett and Mary Thomas.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, May 17 at the house.
Monetary gifts received in March included: Edgewood Baptist Church and Providence Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Agape House of Jefferson City; Laddonia Presbyterian Church; Grand Crossings Baptist Association and Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson; First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia; and Hopewell Baptist Church WMU of Wellsville.
Non-monetary gifts included paper products and hand sanitizer by First Christian Church of Mexico.
