HANNIBAL — Construction will soon begin on a new classroom for Ag students at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC).
Susan Johnson, superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, said they have received a matching grant to fund a classroom that will focus on learning proper techniques of butchering meat with the possibility of selling it.
The decision to expand this part of the Ag program comes with an increased interest by students in the program. The school currently has a classroom with a kitchen and an island that students currently gather around as butchering is demonstrated but it does not accommodate the space needed.
“Not a lot of kids can gather around the island so we want to be able to expand that where more kids can experience that,” Johnson said.
The classroom will also have specialized coolers which will be an upgrade to the coolers they have now. Johnson said due to safety guidelines on what the temperature should be and how long the meat can be out.
The students in the class are also raising tilapia and plan to soon add shrimp. Johnson said the school has been working with the health department and looking at the possibility of selling the meat and seafood processed by the students.
The classroom addition also provides educational opportunities for students in several other programs at the HCTC. Drafting students are currently working on the design of the classroom, which is likely to be housed near the greenhouse in front of the Hannibal Middle School.
Johnson said working with the health department to get everything in line for sales offers lessons on the business side of things and that there will be a marketing side to it as well.
“It’s really just expanding all of those programs together,” she said.
Johnson said communication to get the ball rolling on the project should begin this week.
