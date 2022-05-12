JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Legislators in Jefferson City have agreed upon details for a comprehensive agriculture omnibus bill.
The bill touches several agricultural sectors in the Show-Me State, including biodiesel, meat production and ethanol distribution. A recent revision to the legislation included an emergency clause to extend tax credit programs set to expire soon.
Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) said he and fellow legislators have listened to stakeholders from Missouri Farm Bureau as well as soybean growers, corn growers, cattle producers, pork producers and members of the dairy industry.
The legislation encompassed several bills, and Riggs said representatives passed the bill following a year with little legislation pertaining to agriculture.
The bill addressed nine out of 10 priorities representatives laid out. Riggs said accountability measures related to the cattle industry were not included because of potential interplay from the federal level.
As the legislation was discussed, an emergency clause was added to address tax credits set to expire. Riggs noted how those credits provide benefits on many levels in Missouri.
He said renewable fuels provide benefits throughout the agriculture industry, including ethanol plants in Laddonia and Macon. Riggs said the corn price per bushel has increased since the plants opened.
In addition, consumers receive a cleaner burning fuel, he noted. Ethanol can be produced by area farmers season after season. Feed and seed dealers, insurance firms and other stakeholders in agriculture will benefit from the tax credit extension.
"Everything basically leads back to the field," Riggs said. "As long as we're out there making sure our producers are in a better place with whatever we do — tax credits, incentives, whatever you want to call that — that's good for us. That's not just good for our district, that's good for the state and it's good for the planet."
With proper planning, tax credits can provide several dollars for each dollar invested. At a time when fuel and other input costs have risen dramatically, Riggs said the legislation would provide a necessary means of support for farmers.
Tax credits aim at specific parts of agriculture to encourage new investment opportunities, Riggs said. The results are more people working to raise and make more products.
Increased agricultural production leads to benefits in areas like the local tax base, schools and road and bridge funds, he said. The positive impact is felt throughout Missouri as well.
"When we do this, we lift these folks up," Riggs said. "We put them in a place where they're more competitive, but we get our money back three and four times over."
Agriculture in Missouri is crucial to feeding the world, representing the leading industry in the state. Riggs noted how Missouri ranks as second or third in the nation for cattle production.
If Gov. Parson signs the bill into law, Riggs anticipates the emergency clause will lead to prompt actions to extend existing tax credit programs.
