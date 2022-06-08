HANNIBAL — Allegations of sexual abuse involving minors at Christ Apostolic Temple #3 — The Light of Hannibal were released Wednesday by officials with the Safehouse Unmuzzled advocacy group.
Bishop Demetrius Sinegal, executive director of the advocacy group, spoke during a press conference in Hannibal. Representatives with Safehouse Unmuzzled accompanied a male claimant to present allegations of sexual abuse and incestuous abuse to officers with the Hannibal Police Department.
According to a report released by the advocacy group, a youth leader in the church allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct, rape and molestation against minors in the church. The report alleges testimony and accusations regarding claims of sexual abuse were not reported to legal authorities by church leaders, and the officials named in the allegations were not removed from their positions by the church’s pastor.
According to the advocacy group’s report, Safehouse Unmuzzled representatives did not attempt to contact the pastor, citing intimidation and threats from the church’s bishop in Iowa.
Keith Andrews, a member of Christ Apostolic Temple #3 — The Light of Hannibal, refuted the allegations in the report. He said accusations and details of Safehouse Unmuzzled’s report were expressed solely through social media posts.
Andrews added that the people who presented allegations and the people who were accused were not members of the church or were no longer church members.
Andrews said the person who was cited as the youth pastor in the Safehouse Unmuzzled report was never in that capacity with the church. In the report, the person mentioned was identified by a different name as it appeared on a Facebook account.
“There are a lot of allegations that are going on, but the question that I have is, ‘why are you targeting us?’” Andrews said. “I’m disturbed because this fellow said that he was molested, this one woman said that she was molested, but they are not going after their molesters. Now, that’s disturbing to me. That is your platform, but you won’t go after the ones you say molested you. There are so many questions from this.”
Sinegal said three alleged victims were connected to reports of abuse. One did not wish to participate in the investigation, one died from suicide and one person was actively involved in the advocacy group’s investigation.
The male who spoke with Safehouse Unmuzzled advocates reported sexual abuse dating back 10 years, beginning on his 15th birthday, and ending one month before his 16th birthday. According to the report, the alleged abuser remains in a leadership capacity in the church.
The alleged female victim provided a formal statement and a phone interview on April 6. She alleged she was raped by her biological father in 2010 and 2011. The report stated the claimant’s biological father was previously a deacon with Christ Apostolic Temple #3 — The Light of Hannibal.
According to the report, the former church deacon was subsequently convicted of statutory rape involving his stepdaughter. While awaiting arraignment for this charge, he was appointed director of the church nursery, the report alleged.
The advocacy group assisted the male claimant with pursuing charges of statutory rape and second-degree sodomy against the youth leader, and for that person to be removed from a leadership role in the church.
According to the report, the advocacy group also seeks an incest charge to be filed against the former deacon regarding allegations presented by the female claimant.
Three witnesses who are former church members provided corroborating formal statements, Sinegal said. During the Wednesday conference, he explained church leaders are mandated reporters under state law.
Sinegal stated the church’s pastor should be charged with failing to report claims of sexual abuse involving minors within the church. The advocates seek to have the pastor removed from ministerial duties.
Andrews refuted all of the allegations mentioned in the report on behalf of the church. He said he felt the press conference was an attempt to “ruin the church and the ministry” through what he said were secretive practices.
“We don’t know why we were selected and targeted, but it sure seems awful strange that folks here in town didn’t know about it, and somebody can trump up some charges and come into town and gather up some past members and throw some stuff out there. It’s totally ungodly. We refute these allegations wholeheartedly,” he said.
