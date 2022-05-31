Adventures abound at Sodalis Nature Preserve

HANNIBAL — Sodalis Nature Preserve holds countless stories and examples of how each visitor is a part of nature.
Gale Rublee, interpreter guide with Hannibal Parks & Recreation, loves leading nature programs and evening hikes. Firefly Fridays and Creatures of the Night hikes provide benefits to people of all ages. Local residents and visitors from communities like Monroe City, St. Louis and Quincy, Ill., come to interact with nature and learn interesting facts along the way.
Rublee loves sharing the “hero story” of the origins of Sodalis Nature Preserve. In 2012, Kirsten Alvey-Mudd discovered the presence of the Indiana bats in the former limestone mines near Bear Creek. The mine system was in operation from the 1870s to the 1970s.
Alvey-Mudd, Vona Kuczynska, fish and wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other scientists worked to establish the preserve as a habitat for the endangered bats.
Alvey-Mudd and Kuczynska were involved with efforts to clean up the former mines, including the removal of a defunct kiln and installation of 34 bat gates designed for bats to fly freely in and out of their homes while keeping people from disturbing the habitat. The Missouri Conservation Fund, Missouri Department of Conservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Hannibal Parks & Recreation have all been part of the “hero story”.
Alvey-Mudd grew up on Fifth Street and played in the caves as a child, and she wanted to assist with an ongoing study of the bat population. In 2012, she recognized the Indiana bats living their. Their social nature is evident in a cluster of about 100 bats that gather on an area the size of a basketball.
When efforts to establish the preserve were complete, the preserve was sold to the City of Hannibal for $1.
Today, the 200-acre area is home to the world’s largest hibernacula for endangered Indiana bats. The bats’ scientific name is Myotis sodalis — the genus “myotis” means mouse-eared, and the species “sodalis” stands for social.
“Something I always say is that, yes, Hannibal is known for Mark Twain,” Rublee said. “But if you’re in the bat world, Hannibal is on the map.”
Every two years, a bat count is conducted using a device called an AnaBat to detect sonar waves. This past February, experts counted 215,000 Indiana bats. Up to nine other species of bat have been found at the preserve as well.
Rublee loves to tell people on her night hikes about the story behind the preserve, and she welcomed a group of 40 attendees on Friday. Firefly Friday events are scheduled for 8 p.m. June 10 and June 24. Creatures of the Night events are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. July 8 and July 22.
The two-mile loop of paved trails is joined by other trails, and Rublee begins night hikes about an hour before dusk, when bats can be seen flying to and from their homes at Gate 17. She said there is also a maternity colony of endangered gray bats that live in the preserve this time of year, and numerous mothers and babies can be spotted.
Rublee enjoys letting people use their senses to interact with nature, listening to the calls of various species of frogs, how to identify (and avoid) poison ivy, as well as a natural remedy called jewelweed.
The hikes usually last for two hours, and Rublee lets families have the option to return earlier if they wish. The group avoids using flashlights, so they can rely more on their senses and witness enhanced “night vision”. Participants perceive benefits like lowered blood pressure, reduced stress and enhanced ability to connect with nature.
Rublee enjoys talking with visitors about how different animals, plants, insects and other elements of nature work in harmony. She points out details such as the five different types of leaves on a mulberry bush and how a tiny cottonwood seed can float to its destination, eventually growing to become an enormous tree.
Bats play a key role in controlling insect populations like mosquitoes, and pesticides that impact insects affect the bats that feed on them, as well. At every turn, Rublee enjoys the chance to let people touch things, smell, listen and soak in the “wonder of nature”.
Rublee likes to share three rules with everyone who visits: take care of yourself, take care of each other, and take care of the space. Participants aren’t the only ones who walk away with a deeper understanding of their place in nature — Rublee said she learns something new every year.
For more information about nature programs and night hikes at Sodalis Nature Preserve, go to hannibalparks.org.
