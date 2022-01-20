HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is now open for recreational purposes on Wednesday mornings.
Starting last November, the facility was used for Municipal Court on Wednesdays, due to capacity requirements as an abundance of caution during the pandemic. The Senior Dances were moved to Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m.
Municipal Court is now back at the Hannibal Police Department at 777 Broadway on Wednesday mornings.
The hours for the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center are:
- Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Senior Dance noon to 3 p.m.)
- Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center has a walking track (12 laps equal one mile) and two basketball courts. Pickleball courts are available for use.
