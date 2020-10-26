JEFFERSON CITY — Unable to empanel a jury, a Cole County judge has delayed the trial of the former Moberly Corrections Center officer accused of murdering the woman he was scheduled to marry.
A jury trial in the case of James Addie of rural Monroe County, charged with the alleged first-degree murder of Molly Watson on April 28, 2018, was scheduled to begin in Cole County Circuit Court on Monday.
However, according to attorneys in the case, fewer than 30 people showed up in court on Friday for jury selection — voir dire — not nearly enough people to interview for a capital murder case.
Cole County Judge Jon E. Beetem was forced to declare a mistrial and reschedule the jury trial for Jan. 11-15, 2021.
Addie, 53, was charged with first-degree murder by Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley Kendrick Smith in the death of Watson, 35, of Huntsville, Mo. Addie was employed as a senior corrections officer at the time of his arrest, according to Missouri payroll records.
His attorney, Thomas Kirsch, filed a motion in June to have his $500,000 bond reduced, saying that it is excessive under the Missouri Constitution, and that a pretrial risk assessment found that Addie is not a threat to society. In a request for bond reduction, Kirsch said that members of Addie’s family could post a $25,000 surety bond, requesting that bond be reduced, or that Addie be released on his own recognizance.
Smith argued, though, that the Missouri Constitution does not allow bond for a person charged with first-degree murder.
Beetem has not ruled on the bond reduction motion.
Addie was granted a change of venue July 30, 2018, moving his case from Monroe County to Cole County. Beetem has been assigned as the judge.
Addie’s April 28, 2018, arrest received widespread news coverage around Missouri.
In a probable cause affidavit, law enforcement investigators said that Addie, who was married at the time, was romantically involved with Watson and had kept that a secret from his wife.
Internet postings show that Addie and Watson planned an April 29 wedding at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Columbia. However, law enforcement officials said Addie was still married to his wife of 22 years. Police reported that Addie said he dated Watson for seven years but that his wife had no idea the two were involved.
“I got myself involved in something I shouldn’t have,” Addie is alleged to have said to investigators when he was questioned.
A probable cause affidavit reported that that Watson’s body was discovered near a creek bed about four miles east of Middle Grove in western Monroe County. At first, police suspected that Watson died due to blunt force trauma to the head, but a subsequent court filing by the prosecution reported the cause of death was a gunshot to the back of her head.
Police said Watson’s body was discovered by an unnamed witness who encountered a man and vehicle near the creek. The witness allegedly had a conversation with a male near the creek bed. The witness was heading home but did not cross the creek. Instead, the witness told police he approached the creek from a different direction after having an “unusual conversation” with the man when he discovered Watson’s body.
The witness called emergency services and reported the body and the vehicle he had previously encountered. Police said Watson’s body was located on the ground in front of her vehicle. While investigating, police said they found tire tracks near Watson’s body.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigators said they interviewed Addie 2:45 a.m. April 28 in the dining room of his home in Santa Fe, in southern Monroe County near the Audrain County line. Investigators said he admitted to a relationship with Watson and told them his wife was not aware of the relationship.
Investigators said that Addie granted them permission to search his garage and that they found the tires on his 2000 Mercury Sable allegedly matched tracks left at the crime scene.
