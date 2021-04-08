HANNIBAL — Officers assigned to the Hannibal Police Department’s Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad served two search warrants for drugs on Tuesday April 6. The search warrants were a result of two separate investigations into the sale of methamphetamine in the Hannibal community.
The first search warrant was served in the 100 block of Chloe Place. Detectives found a substance believed to be methamphetamine and arrested Ronald C. Quinlin, 40, of Hannibal, for charges of distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful Use of drug paraphernalia.
Quinlin was transported to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. On Wednesday, a warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County, charging Quinlin with distribution of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
The second search warrant was served in the 900 block of Church Street. Detectives found a substance believed to be methamphetamine and arrested Jason A. Orth, 39, of Hannibal, for charges of distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Three other adults were also arrested as a result of the investigation and charges are being forwarded to the prosecutor for review. A small child was taken in to protective custody by the Marion County Children’s Division.
Orth was transported to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. On Wednesday, a warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County charging Orth with possession of a controlled substance, with bond set at $25,000 cash or surety.