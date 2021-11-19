HANNIBAL — Hannibal officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad have been investigating the transport and sale of methamphetamine between Frankford, Mo. and Hannibal. A Hannibal woman and a Frankford man face charges of drug trafficking following a Tuesday traffic stop in Hannibal and subsequent search warrant in Frankford.
Hannibal police officers conducted a traffic stop as part of the investigation Tuesday in the 4000 block of Market St. During the stop, officers located a large amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Nicole B. Chestnutt, 36, of Hannibal, was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold. A warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County on Wednesday, charging Chestnutt with second-degree trafficking of drugs. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. She remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.
Coordinating with authorities in Pike County, Mo., officers obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 200 block of Newton St. in Frankford. Officers with the East Central Drug Task Force and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the location. During the search, officers found a large amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. As a result, Matthew J. Yates, 37, of Frankford, was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold. A warrant was issued in the 45th Judicial Circuit of Pike County on Thursday, charging Yates with first-degree trafficking drugs and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. His bond was set at $500,000 cash only. Yates remains lodged in the Pike County Jail.
The arrests were a result of cooperation between the Hannibal Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, East Central Drug Task Force and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.