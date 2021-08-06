HANNIBAL — MERS Goodwill has come across what is believed to be an accidental donation of $4,000 at its Hannibal location.
MERS Goodwill’s Loss Prevention team believes they have been able to identify the donor on video and have secured the items donated, but the management does not have a name to go with the donation in order to contact them.
The cash was found while processing donated items and understood to have been donated between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Hannibal store at 3503 Stardust Drive. Goodwill believes the money was donated unknowingly and would like the donor to come forward.
“Accidental donations happen often in our locations, and we simply want to do right by our donors and either thank them or right a possible accidental drop off,” said David Kutchback, President and CEO of MERS Goodwill. “We are proud of our team in Hannibal for doing the right thing and turning the money over to our management group for further investigation. We hope to find the donor as we have many times in the past.”
Goodwill would like to remind its generous donors to look in all pockets, bags, envelopes and small boxes — just in case you are letting go of something unintentionally. Whether you take just minutes to quickly gather up a few no-longer needed items, or spend a weekend clearing out old clothes, housewares and other items, there is always a chance that a hiding spot still contains something special.
The found donation contained over $4,000 in cash and personal items, and Goodwill would simply like to give it back to the owner if it wasn’t intentional.
If someone out there would like to come forward to claim the cash donation, the donor should call Goodwill at 314-982-8802. After 30 days, the money found will go to MERS Goodwill programs that help people in the community.