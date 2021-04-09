HANNIBAL — A New London man was left with minor injuries Thursday afternoon following a one-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 4:54 p.m., April 8, on U.S. 61, 0.5 miles south of Hannibal.
A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was being driven southbound by 18-year-old Tyler A. Goff of New London. The pickup ran off the left side of the road where it overturned.
Goff, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.