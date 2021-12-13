STAFF REPORT
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman suffered moderate injuries Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle mishap in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 1:17 p.m., Dec. 11, on Route W, 3 miles east of Monroe City.
Involved in the crash was a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 66-year-old Therese R. Hadley of Monroe City.
According to the accident report, the vehicle was eastbound on Route W when the driver suffered a “medical event.” The vehicle ran off the left side of the road where it overturned, coming to rest partially in the roadway.
Hadley, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.