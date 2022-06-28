HANNIBAL — Aaralynn Willard, 6, of rural Hunnewell, was crowned Little Miss Hannibal during the annual pageant June 18.
Her parents are Richard and Amy Willard, of rural Hunnewell. She will be a first-grade student at Monroe City R-1 School this fall.
Aaralynn has been competing in baby shows and pageant around the area since she was 3 months old. She enjoys participating in all the local county fairs, showing her baby bottle calf “Missy” and her show pig “Blueberry”. She enjoys helping her mom and dad with chores on the family farm, hunting for frogs and fishing and going to tumbling lessons.
Aaralynn’s future plans are to someday become a future Miss Missouri Fair Queen, attend college to become a veterinarian to help sick animals feel better, and to one day become a mommy.
She was judged on her interview skills with judges, stage presentation, pageant formal dress and answers to onstage questions.
Aaralynn also performed an on-stage talent, consisting of a dance/tumbling routine to JoJo Siwa’s song “D.R.E.A.M.”
Aaralynn’s favorite part of the pageant was getting to tumble and dance in front of a large crowd of people for the first time.
She is looking forward to riding in her mom’s convertible in all the area parades.
