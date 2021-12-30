ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As people prepare to ring in the New Year, many will choose to indulge with alcoholic beverages. In addition to reminding people of the dangers of driving under the influence, AAA also reminds everyone of the dangers of driving with a hangover.
“Driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “After a night of drinking, many people will wake up with alcohol still in their blood, or they will wake up tired and disoriented.”
According to the AAA DUI Justice Link, a resource to help reduce impaired driving, only time will sober somebody up. It can take between 75-90 minutes or longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink.
Risks of driving hungover
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms peak when the blood alcohol concentration in the body returns to near zero. Symptoms can last 24 hours or longer, and can include:
- Fatigue and weakness
- Headaches and muscle aches
- Nausea and stomach pain
- Poor or decreased sleep
- Dehydration
- Vertigo
- Sensitivity to light and sound
- Anxiety
- Irritability
- Increased blood pressure
“We wouldn’t advise that anybody drives with any of these symptoms, regardless of whether they are recovering from a night of celebrating or not,” Chabarria added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.