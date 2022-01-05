ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service is predicting winter weather conditions, including below freezing temperatures, snow and increased wind gusts, for parts of Missouri beginning Wednesday evening. AAA reminds drivers that traveling in winter conditions such as ice or snow can be dangerous.
Winter storms and slick road conditions are factors in more than 2,000 road deaths every year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Regionally, AAA researchers found 41% of traffic crashes and 33% of traffic deaths during the winter occur in adverse weather or on hazardous roadway surface conditions.
“Even careful and experienced drivers can run into trouble on the roadways during winter storms,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “It’s important to be aware of road conditions before you go and make sure your vehicle is winter weather ready.”
While experiencing winter weather, drivers are encouraged to stay tuned to weather forecasts and utilize online resources like MoDOT’s Travel Map prior to a long-distance road trip and before driving in rural areas. Drivers should delay trips when especially bad weather is expected. Additionally, travelers should let others know their intended route, destination and estimated time of arrival, before departing.
AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:
Cold weather driving tips
- Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in the car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets and medications.
- Make certain the vehicle’s tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
- Keep at least half a tank of fuel in the vehicle at all times.
- Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.
Tips for driving in the snow
- Stay home. Only go out if necessary. Even for motorist who can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.
- Clear all snow and ice off the vehicle. Make sure you have a clear field of view out all windows and mirrors before driving. Clean all snow and ice off the vehicle to reduce hazards for other vehicles on the road.
- Drive slowly. Always adjust the speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
- Increase the following distance to eight to 10 seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed when a driver has to stop.
- Know the vehicle’s brakes. Whether the vehicle is equipped with antilock brakes or not, motorists should keep the heel of their foot on the floor and use the ball of their foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.
- Don’t stop if it can be avoided. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If it is possible to slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make the wheels spin. Try to get a little inertia going before reaching the hill, and let that inertia carry the vehicle to the top. After reaching the crest of the hill, reduce speed and proceed downhill slowly.
- Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.
Tips for long-distance winter trips
- Be prepared: Have the vehicle checked by a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility before hitting the road.
- Check the weather: Check the weather along the route. When possible, delay the trip if bad weather is expected.
- Stay connected: Before hitting the road, notify others and let them know your route, destination and estimated time of arrival.
If you get stuck in the snow:
- Stay with the vehicle: The vehicle provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for rescuers to locate you. Do not try to walk in a severe storm. It is easy to lose sight of the vehicle in blowing snow and become lost.
- Don’t overexert: When digging out a vehicle, people should listen to their body and stop if they become tired.
Be visible: Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna of the vehicle or place a cloth at the top of a rolled-up window to signal distress. At night, keep the dome light on if possible. It only uses a small amount of electricity and will make it easier for rescuers to find you.
- Clear the exhaust pipe: Make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged with snow, ice or mud. A blocked exhaust pipe can cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment of the vehicle while the engine is running.
- Stay warm: Use whatever is available to insulate the body from the cold. This could include floor mats, newspapers or paper maps. Pre-pack blankets and heavy clothing to use in case of an emergency.
- Conserve fuel: If possible, only run the engine and heater long enough to remove the chill. This will help to conserve fuel.
Additional information on driving in winter conditions can be found at How to Go on Ice and Snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.