HANNIBAL — A unique business blends antiques and collectibles with an old-fashioned soda shop. The family members inside have enjoyed sharing memories with each visitor who stops by.

Jill's Hand Picked Treasures and John's Soda Pop Shop celebrated their grand opening Dec. 3, 2022 at 3607 Market St., and the history behind the nostalgia-filled store is steeped in family and friendship. Co-owners John Weitnauer and Jim McMillen met during an auction, bonding over their shared interest in antiques and collectibles. McMillen rented the building on Market St., and they soon decided to clean it out and open an antique shop.

