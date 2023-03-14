HANNIBAL — A unique business blends antiques and collectibles with an old-fashioned soda shop. The family members inside have enjoyed sharing memories with each visitor who stops by.
Jill's Hand Picked Treasures and John's Soda Pop Shop celebrated their grand opening Dec. 3, 2022 at 3607 Market St., and the history behind the nostalgia-filled store is steeped in family and friendship. Co-owners John Weitnauer and Jim McMillen met during an auction, bonding over their shared interest in antiques and collectibles. McMillen rented the building on Market St., and they soon decided to clean it out and open an antique shop.
Various antique treasures are carefully arranged throughout the store, including toys, kitchen implements, vintage signs, tools, postcards, books, records, furnishings and sports memorabilia. A colorful lineup of Beanie Babies are arranged close to the ceiling.
"Without Jim McMillen, none of this would be possible," Weitnauer said, noting he made the arrangements with the building owner to make the store possible. "Now he also sells stuff in the store."
The variety of items continues behind a wooden door on the back wall of the book section. McMillen has been busy arranging a display of treasures as well, including rows of die-cast Hot Wheels collectibles, LPs, signed portraits, detailed airplane and boat models, NASCAR memorabilia and illuminated signs.
The business has been a family effort from the beginning. For years, Weitnauer shopped at auctions with his wife, Mary Jill, who passed away two years ago in December due to COVID. They worked together to select items they thought would interest their customers at the lowest price possible so they could keep selling prices low.
Their three children, along with their husbands and wives, each contribute their special skills — Jenna Micolta and her husband, Johan; Austin Weitnauer and his wife, Chelsea; and Caleb Weitnauer and his wife, Elizabeth. He said his daughter enjoys taking on technological aspects of the business, his sons and daughters-in-law are actively involved with going out to purchase items at auctions, while his son-in-law helps his wife with technological tasks and takes on physical tasks around the shop.
Two employees are an important part of the team as well — Ginny Davis performs a variety of tasks every day and Kylee McMillen works part-time on weekends.
Weitnauer, who has been a teacher at Chaddock in Quincy, Ill. for 39 years, is often behind the old-style soda counter surrounded by rotating stools. He enjoys serving customers their choice among the 95 different varieties of bottled sodas, noting how he feels that the frosty mugs on hand make them taste "ten times better." He also serves up shakes, floats and Dippin' Dots ice cream treats to customers of all ages.
Each soda is featured on a checklist for customers who like to try a different variety each time. The rarities come from area stores, with a majority arriving from as far away as Washington state.
"The people that live around this neighborhood have just been wonderful," Weitnauer said. "They come in, enjoy getting sodas and floats and shopping a little bit. They make it really neat. I haven't had one customer that I would turn away."
Weitnauer noted there is an ever-changing selection of items on display. He has noticed that customers buy all of the decorative lanterns he can find.
"We're the only ones I know of that sell them," he said, motioning toward one filled with small glowing lights that can be paired with a timer as a night light.
Each interaction is special for Weitnauer and fellow employees — he noted how much he enjoys "making people smile." And each day, people love to share memories during their visit. Weitnauer said a customer brought in a photo from when the building was a drug store. The scene showed him sitting down enjoying a soda, at a table very similar to one in the present-day store.
"The kid's sitting there, and his mom's sitting over there across the way. He's got a soda he's drinking... and now he's in his fifties. He came in here when he was a kid," he said.
Dad's Root Beer is an "old-time favorite for many customers, and Weitnauer sees "those rebels that like to try something new every time." They come in a wide spectrum of flavors as well as colors.
"I think the most interesting thing is you pour a glass full of something — and you get a family of five — each glass will be a different color of something: green, pink, red, blue, orange," he said with a laugh.
Weitnauer said he likes when a husband and wife stop in — one person will sit down to enjoy a soda while the other shops around a bit. So far, customers have been thoroughly enjoying the experience, with several families remarking, "this is our favorite spot."
He fondly remembers when an older couple came in, sitting down to look through the extensive collection of postcards. After they thumbed through the collection, they ended up buying $25 worth.
"There's not a store like this in Hannibal," one of them shared.
Weitnauer hopes for the opportunity to expand operations in the future, and he plans to add outdoor seating when warmer weather arrives.
"I just enjoy serving people, and I just think it's fun to watch their reactions to the different flavors of sodas — and the fact that we have things that they can buy — from the youngest to the oldest, watching them come in and just have a good time," Weitnauer said.
More information is available by visiting Hand Picked Treasures Facebook page with the handle @HandPickedMarket.
