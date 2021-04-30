A record return for Loafers Annual Car Show

HANNIBAL — On May 8, the Loafers Car Show will once again roll into Historic Downtown Hannibal, lining Main Street and the adjoining streets for the biggest year to date.
Sue Downing said the pre-registration process brought in a record number of participants. Each year, the Loafers Car Show brings a wide variety of vehicles, including muscle cars, hot rods, antiques, special interest vehicles and sports cars, along with a backdrop of classic music and lots of camaraderie.
Vehicles can enter Main Street at North Street, and registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public. Judging is set to begin at 9 a.m., and trophies will be awarded at 3:30 p.m.
Participants will have the chance to vie for trophies in categories like Street Machines, Modified Trucks, Corvettes, Customs or Lead Sleds, Classics and Imports. Special awards include the Tom and Becky Award, Loafer’s Memorial, Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Longest Distance and Club Participation.
The club also hosts a cruise-in at 6 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month on Church Street across from Karlock’s Kar Museum and Pop Culture.
“This is going to be a record year for us,” Downing said, pointing out the strong turnout and limited parking spaces available. “We’re looking forward to this year.”
More information is available by visiting the Loafers Car Club’s Facebook page.