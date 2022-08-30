A patriotic reunion decades in the making

Direct descendants of the four brothers who served in World War II and the Korean War gather Saturday to see the efforts of the late Dorothy Taliaferro Webb, who passed away before she could finish the project to honor them. Webb's daughter, Elaine Rustman, completed the endeavor to memorialize five brothers from the Taliaferro family: Robert D. Taliaferro, Guy C. Taliaferro, Roy E. Taliaferro, Francis Gerald "Jerry" Taliaferro and Henry H. Taliaferro, who did not marry or have any children. Pictured from left, Elaine Rustman, Donna Taliaferro Buckwalter, Todd Taliaferro, Caroline Taliaferro Diamont and David Taliaferro. Buckwalter's brother, Michael, was not pictured. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — A joyous reunion took place Saturday afternoon, as family members gathered to honor five brothers from Hannibal who all served in the military.

The effort was spearheaded by sister of the five veterans, the late Dorothy Taliaferro Webb. The brothers have all passed away, but their legacy is enshrined near the memorial. Sons, daughters and other loved ones gathered from throughout the country to see a row of bricks — each bearing the name and years of service of the brothers — in a row on the walkway leading up to the Veterans Memorial monument on Cardiff Hill Overlook Park.

