A patriotic reunion decades in the making

HANNIBAL — A joyous reunion took place Saturday afternoon, as family members gathered to honor five brothers from Hannibal who all served in the military.
The effort was spearheaded by sister of the five veterans, the late Dorothy Taliaferro Webb. The brothers have all passed away, but their legacy is enshrined near the memorial. Sons, daughters and other loved ones gathered from throughout the country to see a row of bricks — each bearing the name and years of service of the brothers — in a row on the walkway leading up to the Veterans Memorial monument on Cardiff Hill Overlook Park.
Webb's daughter, Elaine Rustman, said her mother wanted a special tribute to her brothers. Four of them served simultaneously in World War II, and one brother served in the Korean War. Rustman took the steps to make sure her mother's vision came to fruition.
Caroline Taliaferro Diamont, of California, expressed her gratitude for Rustman's efforts.
"She's the one who said, 'I want to memorialize my brothers who served', she said. "And because she was a young girl in those days, she knew what a big sacrifice it had been for the family. She's a really special member of the family who has pulled us all together, and we wouldn't be here without her."
One of the brothers, Henry H. Taliaferro, didn't marry or have children. He served in the Army Signal Group from 1943-1946. He was the oldest of 11 children, and Rustman said he took jobs early on, helping the family financially. Later, he operated the family grocery store and took care of his mother and father with the help of his sister, Helen.
"He was really dear to all of us," said Diamont.
She said there were four stars on the Taliaferro home to signify the four brothers who had left to serve in World War II. Diamont reflected on memories of her late father, Robert D. Taliaferro.
He lived his whole life in Hannibal, and worked as a postman for most of his career. At age 17, he was the youngest to serve in World War II, as a member of the Marine Corps. He served from 1942-1950.
Diamont's father was hunting with David Taliaferro's father, Guy C. Taliaferro, for food for the family when they received news that would change their lives and the course of history forever.
"They went to the car to warm up, I think, and the radio announced that the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor," Diamont said.
"That's when everybody knew that we were now officially in the war, whether we wanted to be or not," said David Taliaferro, of Texas.
He said Robert D. Taliaferro served in the Aleutian Islands, fighting the Japanese; his father fought in the Panama Canal Zone from 1943-1946. He paused to look at each brick and think about the emotional toll that was wrought when four sons left their family to fight for freedom at the same time.
"Can you imagine a mother — World War II breaks out — and four of your sons all go to war at the same time? And nobody had any money," Taliaferro said. "My father was the hunter. When you lost him, you lost the guy who brings home the rabbits and squirrel and deer and pheasant."
Roy E. Taliaferro was the third brother to serve in World War II. His daughter, Donna Taliaferro Buckwalter, of Hannibal, explained he served as a Corporal in the Air Force from 1942-1945. The brick erroneously states he was in the Marine Corps, but that will soon be fixed. She recalled how her father would often share humorous stories from his years in the service.
She shared how each brother's dedication to their country helped shape who they were.
"They were all very good people," Buckwalter said. "I assume that had something to do with it."
"They were very proud of their service, too," Diamont added. "They all enjoyed telling the stories about their experiences in the service. They were proud Americans then and they died proud Americans. They all did. They were all just very patriotic throughout their whole lives."
Diamont remembered hearing about how her father had to jump in a foxhole for three days. His friend was killed right next to him.
The afternoon gathering reflected a cherished moment for each family member to see one another witness the tribute together.
"That's been a big part of it, getting to have the cousins together and getting to reminisce and and talk over old times," Buckwalter said. "And it's such a good way to remember our fathers and the service they gave."
"I'm seeing it for the first time," David Taliaferro added. "It's wonderful. It's a great tribute, and it's a great spot that they had all visited at one time in their life in the approach to the bridge."
He noted everything came together beautifully thanks to Webb's vision and the love shown by her daughter to see the project through to completion. Diamont was pleased that the bricks were arranged so they were all together in a single row.
David's father went on to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, surveying all of the land for the levees in nearby Pike County, Ill. One day when he was on duty, he saved a man from drowning just before he would have been pulled under the dam.
Francis Gerald "Jerry" Taliaferro was the youngest of the brothers memorialized at the monument. He became First Lieutenant of the Army in 1952 during the Korean War, said his son, Todd Taliaferro, of Plymouth, Mich.
He said his father worked to train soldiers before they went off to fight. He recalled it was difficult for him to hear news about soldiers he had trained who had died in combat.
Taliaferro added how his father's service left a lasting impression on him and how he raised his family.
"He was very religious. He taught Bible school and he was president of the church we were at, so it really made him a very strong, religious man," he said, noting how religion was important to all of the siblings. "They all were."
Taliaferro added how special it was to be together again with loved ones for the reverent gathering.
"It's remarkable. Some of us haven't been together for 30 or 40 years — a long time," he said. "This has been like a real reunion over a very emotional thing. It's been really twofold, to be able to see this and hang out with cousins and have stories, catch up on the history of the others."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.