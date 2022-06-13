How much credence do you place in the periodic story that is written regarding the life expectancy of the average person?
Is there really such a thing as an "average" individual? It would seem that every human being who is granted the opportunity to live a life here on planet Earth is unique because of a score of different factors, such as family genetics, whether they're a male or female, their diet, stress, whether or not they smoke, the amount of exercise they get, their access to modern medicine and whether they can afford medical treatments.
If my memory is accurate, which I would not wager is the case, life expectancy had reached the low 70s, according to the latest research that had been done on the subject. It had reached such a lofty level after a slow but steady climb over the past century or so.
What I will be curious to learn is whether or not the ongoing COVID pandemic will have caused life expectancy to level off, if not decline to some noticeable degree.
While one can only speculate regarding mankind's life expectancy and whether or not it is shrinking, there is one area in which "life expectancy" has definitely been on the decline in recent times. That area? The duration in which a household appliance can be expected to function.
The old adage, when it rains it pours, has certainly proven true in recent months regarding troublesome appliances at the Henley hacienda.
This spring, at the height of the men's NCAA basketball tournament the flatscreen TV — that our children had purchased for us approximately three years ago — died. While certainly no expert in the "life expectancy" of a television, I expected more than that.
Earlier this year my wife, Nancy, and I decided that the time had arrived for us to invest in a new central air conditioning and furnace system. It is not as if our current system, which we estimate is around 40 years old, is giving us significant problems, other than starting to rust and leaking water from the air conditioning unit means an almost constant puddle problem in our basement.
Nancy started collecting estimates concerning what new heating and cooling systems would cost. Aside from the sticker shock of the projected costs, the next biggest surprise was the estimated “life expectancy” of the new equipment: a mere 10 years.
Finally, about two weeks ago Nancy started a load of laundry in our approximately 30-year-old washing machine. When my bride went to check on its progress she discovered water all over the floor around the washer.
Because of its age we automatically thought that something catastrophic had occurred and began shopping for a new washer. Not surprisingly the cost was more than we had expected while the decade-long “life expectancy” was far shorter than we had hoped.
Why is it that household devices cannot be relied upon to last any longer than they are? Is it because the items are just more complex? Are they being built with inferior parts? Are the companies which are manufacturing the equipment intentionally making them less durable to protect their future bottom line?
As a consumer all I know is that I will be seeking items with a longer “life expectancy.”
