A letter to our readers as we enter the second half of 2022.
My reason for writing is that I need to tell you about changes happening at the Hannibal Courier-Post. It’s a story with parts that some of you are already painfully aware of by personal experience.
The reality of life is that the world changed in 2020 in a major way. Today you will find business after business with “Help Wanted” or “Apply Inside” signs displayed. Businesses having to limit services or waiting on inventory to arrive and closing early because they don’t have enough staff. These conditions and others are forcing price increases that are necessary for businesses to survive.
The Hannibal Courier-Post is no different. We must make a business decision that would either require us to raise our monthly subscription rates over 300% or reduce days of publication. Following changes already made by many newspapers and considering that most people cannot afford such a large increase we have decided to reduce days of publication.
Starting next week, the Hannibal Courier-Post will not publish a print newspaper Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. We will post stories and news updates online at Hannibal.net daily. The weekly TV guide will be included with the Saturday newspaper starting next week.
Subscribers will see the Wednesday and Saturday papers increase in size with expanded coverage of local news and follow-up on stories that matter to you.
Our number one priority is to provide you with a newspaper that keeps you informed, enlightened, amused and proud of your community. Our focus is on local news. We want to tell both sides of the story without opinions, being prompt and correct. We intend to be a voice for all but reflect the positive values of the majority on our opinion pages. We will be politically independent with no political affiliations. To carry out these goals, we must be financially solid; we don’t have the luxury of a mega-multimedia company to pay our bills anymore.
Again, my apologies to our subscribers and ask that you give us a chance to show you our continued local coverage of the Hannibal area that you cannot get anywhere else. I sincerely want to thank you for your patronage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.