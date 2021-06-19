A jubilant Juneteenth Celebration welcomes everyone to Central Park

HANNIBAL — The 24th Juneteenth Celebration will feature family-friendly fun, music and activities as people gather in Central Park to celebrate this year’s theme, “United in Hope.”
Faye Dant, executive director of Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, said this year’s theme celebrates everyone moving forward together. Last year’s event responded to George Floyd’s death, and this year’s event emphasizes everyone coming together with activities and camaraderie for all ages.
Juneteenth began with a historic celebration of emancipation when more than 2,000 Union troops brought news to Galveston Bay, Texas that more than 250,000 Black people living in the state were free. The announcement came almost two-and-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed. Slavery was officially abolished with the passage of the 13th Amendment on Jan. 31, 1865.
Communities across the nation have gone on to celebrate Juneteenth each year, also historically known as Black Emancipation Day and Jubilee Day. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law declaring Juneteenth a national holiday.
“There are lots of feelings about it. My position is I’m glad it happened,” Dant said. “And while it’s not what we want to be and not all that we want, at least we’re moving in the right direction — and it will make people ask questions and probably think about it a little bit.”
Family-friendly activities begin at noon in Central Park, with a Juneteenth Commemoration Caravan by foot or vehicle. “The Beats Academy” will perform music beginning at 2 p.m. Staff members from the Hannibal Free Public Library would lead story time and crafts for youth. The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department placed additional picnic tables beneath the park’s canopy of trees.
Youth with Douglass Community Services Kids in Motion will present interactive art projects for visitors to join. There will be inflatable toys for youth, food and activities like bingo and something just for the fathers in attendance.
“Because it is Father’s Day weekend, we’re going to have something special for our fathers,” Dant said. “That’s one of the things I’m looking forward to — that we’re not ignoring the weekend, and trying to make it again something that everyone will enjoy.”