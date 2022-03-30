A heartfelt reason to help

HANNIBAL — Barb Crane remembers the joy she felt when she brought her beloved dog, Birdie, home about a year ago.
Birdie is a black lab who was a runaway at the time, and Crane “just fell in love with her.” Soon, she discovered that black dogs are about 30% as likely to be adopted as different-colored dogs. The situation is known as Black Dog Syndrome.
After she found Birdie, Crane got in touch with her former owners. They told her she could keep her.
Crane said their adventure started from there. Birdie is her first dog, and Crane is so thankful she found her.
“I can’t imagine her getting passed over,” she said.
As she was shopping for items for her new store at 205 N. Main St., The Travelers Boutique, Crane found a perfect fit for supporting the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. Candles from The Black Dog Candle Company are handmade with a mission to support local shelters.
Crane said The Black Dog Candle Company was started by a woman who loves dogs, with each candle hand poured from soy wax in Commerce Township, Mich. The artwork caught Crane’s eye.
The candles delighted the eyes and noses of customers, too. After she ordered a few candles, they sold out immediately.
Angela Brown stopped by the store, and Crane talked with her about setting up a fundraiser featuring the candles to support the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. Meanwhile, the owner of The Black Dog Candle Company, which donates 10% of proceeds to animal shelters in Michigan, reached out to thank Crane for promoting the candles and helping dogs out.
Crane discussed her desire to help bring awareness to Black Dog Syndrome and provide support to the NEMO Humane Society. As the big weekend draws closer, The Black Candle Company is busily making as many candles as they can for the event.
Crane invited everyone to the Come Sniff Around fundraiser at the Travelers Boutique. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10. For each candle sold, Crane will donate $5 to the NEMO Humane Society.
Each donation will help feed the animals at local shelter. Crane hadn’t realized the seriousness of Black Dog Syndrome before, and she stressed the impact Birdie has made.
“I just cannot believe how much love she has brought to my life, and I just want to bring more of that awareness,” she said.
More information is available by stopping by the Travelers Boutique, visiting their Facebook page or calling 573-603-1242.
