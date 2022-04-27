HANNIBAL, Mo. — Tuesday was filled with smiles as more than 100 students gathered for the Special Olympics in Hannibal High School’s Porter Stadium.
Mike Vaia, Special Services director with Hannibal Public Schools, said the event was the largest yet, attracting a larger crowd of athletes from more schools than in past years. Competitions included sprints, softball throws, assisted walks, tug-of-war and an obstacle course.
Vaia said the growing turnout has been inspiring. He noted the larger crowd has resulted in an increased need for volunteers.
Mason Pearl, 4, and Barbara Pearl, 5, enjoyed several rounds of tug-of-war. They smiled as Gretchen O’Bryan, April Summers and Benita Abel cheered them on.
“It’s exciting,” Mason said.
He told O’Bryan he was eager to run after a round of tug-of-war. Barbara looked forward to the obstacle course.
Students from Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High School joined community members and representatives from civic organizations to present athletes with medals, keep time, cheer and enjoy the experience together.
Vaia explained how the Special Olympics event brings joy to athletes, family members and volunteers alike.
“It’s not just for the athlete — the athletes get a lot out of this event — but it’s for their families. It’s also the volunteers. The student volunteers might have as good a time and get more out of it than the athletes,” he said. “This really took us by surprise, at how meaningful this event would be for a lot of different people. We’re fortunate to be able to put it on.”
Luke Hiles, a seventh grader at HMS, said he assisted during the Special Olympics during his elementary years. He thoroughly enjoyed the chance to join with fellow student volunteers in providing support to each athlete.
“I really enjoy cheering them on — and once they finish, telling them how good they were — just getting to know a little more about them,” he said.
Luke shared how he loved the chance to meet people he hadn’t met before. And he emphasized how the experience highlighted how there is always a positive side in every facet of life.
Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson noticed how students and their loved ones shared in an uplifting atmosphere filled with excited cheers and laughs.
“This really is a special day,” she said.
Students represented Hannibal, Palmyra, Ralls County, Schuyler County and Marion County school districts, Mississippi Valley State School and the Hannibal Hawks group from Marion County Services for the Developmentally Disabled.
Ninth grader Evan Mencer and eleventh grader Bradley Cash received medals during the softball throw.
“It was really good,” Evan said, noting how he was looking forward to running and walking competitions.
Evan and Bradley were enjoying their first time at the competition, and they enjoyed getting to see friends throughout the day.
Bradley shared how much fun he was having, noting the softball throw was his favorite event so far.
“It feels great,” he said.
Mississippi Valley State School student J.D. Barnett said he was enjoying the day, too.
Hannibal students Ashtin Gillum, fourth grade, and Johnathan Dowling, seventh grade, received medals after they competed in the 25-meter walk.
Johnathan said he enjoyed the walk the most, and he celebrated with Ashtin as they received their medals on the podium.
“I just love it, because I love when you get the medals and stuff,” Ashtin said.
