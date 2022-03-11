A family's fight against rare disease unfolds as community effort

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A local benefit this Saturday is bringing communitywide support together for a man fighting the rare disease fibrosing mediastinitis.
Noah McAfee is 23 years old and has a two-year-old son, Audi, with his fiancee, Bradie Foster, 24.
A live auction beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, at Maddie’s on Main, reflects the steadfast support coming from the community as McAfee prepares for a vital surgery in April.
His mother, Stephanie, reached out to Chrissy Doolin to request a photo showing community members united in their support for her son’s fight.
The resulting Facebook page “created a life of its own,” with an online auction and a link people can use to donate for McAfee’s medical expenses.
“I love it. I’m so grateful for everybody’s support,” she said. “It’s been awesome. He went to school in Monroe, so everybody there just supports him, and the love they have for everybody.”
When McAfee went to work at General Mills about two years ago, he suddenly started coughing up blood. He sent a message to his mother, Stephanie.
Dr. Rodney Yager examined McAfee in his Monroe City office later that day. The chest X-ray revealed lungs that resembled a 60-year-old man suffering from pneumonia, Stephanie McAfee recalled.
McAfee’s arduous journey presented him and his family with difficult challenges and procedures. Every step of the way, they were bolstered by support throughout the community where McAfee grew up.
McAfee’s initial diagnosis was lymphoma.
However, Yager and fellow doctors determined he was dealing with a much rarer disease — fibrosing mediastinitis, secondary to histoplasmosis. McAfee’s mother said he had histoplasmosis — an infection of the lungs caused by a fungus called histoplasma — which developed into fibrosing mediastinitis.
The disease causes calcified, fibrous material to encase one or both of a person’s lungs. McAfee’s left lung and pulmonary artery are completely calcified. The left lung no longer functions, and his right lung is doing all the work.
Experts estimate only a couple hundred people in the United States have Fibrosing Mediastinitis, and the National Institute of Health estimates about 1% of histoplasmosis cases lead to fibrosing mediastinitis.
Stephanie McAfee has found comfort and support in a Facebook group dedicated to people fighting the disease. She has received a lot of advice from people on the group, and they led the family to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
During the first visit, surgeons embolized the various spots where the lung was bleeding. She said the process essentially cauterized those spots, stopping her son from coughing up blood for about six or seven months.
McAfee began coughing blood again and had to be intubated and placed on a ventilator for three days on his second visit to Mayo Clinic.
His mother said “he was in bad shape,” but he persevered through challenges like neuropathy in his feet caused by the drug used for intubation.
McAfee’s third visit to the Mayo Clinic revealed a series of complications. The embolism material broke away from his lung, reaching his spleen and his brain. His spleen only functions at 50% capacity, and he suffered a stroke and bleeding in his brain.
McAfee was at the Clinic for two weeks, working through “thunderclap headaches” which were the most painful he had ever experienced. Doctors conducted MRIs and found the material had showered his brain. Thankfully, there were no neurological impacts.
Stephanie McAfee said the doctors had previously stressed they would rather perform 30 embolisms than remove the lung. But they soon found that removing McAfee’s left lung was the only way to effectively combat the disease. The surgery has a 10-15% mortality rate, with high risk due to the proximity of the lung to his heart.
“They have no choice,” she said. “While he was in the hospital, his doctor called every doctor that deals with this in the United States and discussed his case. Because, according to them, he has the worst case that they’ve ever dealt with.”
Foster heard the doctors from the hallway discussing her fiance’s case. The surgery will involve members of a thoracic team, cardiac team and an anesthesiologist.
With fibrosing mediastinitis, arteries continue forming on the affected lung, even though it no longer functions. The arteries are weak and prone to breaking and bleeding, bringing a danger of pooling into the right lung.
Doctors planned to put a valve in to prevent the danger of pooling in the right lung, but they were unable to proceed when a scan showed his bronchial areas were too irritated.
Now, McAfee and his loved ones are waiting for the brain bleeds to subside, and everyone is praying he doesn’t start coughing blood before the fourth trip for the surgery on April 5.
Stephanie McAfee, Noah’s father, Kevin McAfee, Bradie Foster, Audi, Foster’s mother, Chrissy Doolin, and other loved ones have received boundless support through the “MC SUPPORTS NOAH AND RARE DISEASE AWARENESS BENEFIT AUCTION” Facebook page.
Stephanie McAfee noted how countless individuals and groups have donated items for the online auction and for Saturday’s live event. Salt River Auctions of Shelbina is donating its time to conduct the live auction in Monroe City. As of Thursday evening, 85 people had donated to the link for helping the McAfee family with medical expenses. The total was $60 away from the $6,000 goal.
McAfee said everyone is prepared to travel to Minnesota, and her son can be taken by helicopter directly to Mayo Clinic if any complications arise before the surgery. Noah McAfee’s loved ones are renting a house so they can support him for the duration of the surgery.
“We’ll all be there for him,” she said.
Stephanie McAfee stressed how welcome all of the support and donations have been. She and fellow family members are grateful to the support they have received so far. They are making sure to “give it to God” as they continue on this journey together.
“I don’t request donations — just prayers,” she said. “That’s what we need.”
More information about how to support the McAfee family, including a link to donate, opportunities to bid on online auction items and information about Saturday’s live auction, are available by visiting the Facebook page.
