HANNIBAL — Friday was a day of celebration as three petitioners became U.S citizens at the Federal Building in Hannibal.
Judge E. Richard Webber, Senior United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, led the naturalization ceremony. After everyone recited the Pledge of Allegiance, Jay Fohey sang a moving rendition of the National Anthem. Guest speaker and Hannibal attorney Mark Wasinger delivered comments about how the three new citizens would be welcomed in Hannibal and America, as so many have before them.
He thanked each petitioner for embarking on their journey to American citizenship. Wasinger commended Webber for the kindness, patience and courteousness he demonstrates to everyone he comes in contact with.
Wasinger’s practices at WasingerParham, L.C., two blocks from the Federal Building. He noted how U.S. citizens have pursued the American dream in past years, hailing from nations like India, Cambodia, Japan and Mexico. He and his wife live next to a family of American citizens from Vietnam, who also own a successful business.
“I have come to know these people, and I tell you they have been embraced by our communities,” he said, touching on the hard work and success each American citizen has achieved. “America loves, them, Hannibal loves them, and I truly believe they love Hannibal, and they love America.”
He explained how the American Dream is alive and well. That dream is in reach for everyone who calls America home. Wasinger said many American citizens who have embarked on the journey to achieve their dreams. He talked about Fohey’s dream to open Schmidt and White Barbershop.
Wasinger has seen the fruits of those endeavors firsthand. He stopped in to get a haircut when Fohey’s business was in its early stages. Three years later, he asked for a haircut, discovering Fohey has appointments booked for three weeks out.
Wasinger shared a heartfelt wish to each American citizen.
“Folks, I would encourage you, as U.S. citizens, to get to know your neighbors, be active in your community. It’s wonderful place. They’ll love you and, you’ll love them,” he said, imploring each person to attend the place of worship they choose and always share their life stories.
Webber spoke about the importance of the oath of allegiance to the United States. During the first part of the oath, each petitioner renounced any allegiance to other sovereigns. In the second part, they swore their allegiance to the United States and agreed to support and defend the United States Constitution.
Webber extended a special welcome and presented certificates to each new U.S. citizen.
“We’re proud to have in the life stream of our country, the blood of many nationalities and many cultures,” Webber said. “The diversity represents the individual fibers that bind us together and give us our strength.”
Members of the Hannibal Heritage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution registered each person to vote during a reception with cookies and punch. Each new U.S. citizen beamed with joy as they reflected on their path to this day.
Kodjo Agbodjian came to America from Togo, and he expressed how happy he was to take this step.
“It is a dream come true. I can say right now, I’m living my best life.” he said. “Ten years ago, I can’t believe I would be where I am now. Thank God.”
Barsha Pokhrel celebrated her U.S. citizenship with her husband, Ishwor. The couple have called Edina home for the past two years, operating the Sunoco convenience store in town. Her husband looked forward to becoming an American citizen next year as well.
“I’m so excited now to be a United States citizen,” she said.
Carolyn Child began her journey to American citizenship in 1988. Coming to the United States from the United Kingdom. She worked as a nanny for one year, and she knew she wanted to call America her home. She has two children and two stepchildren and has served as a social worker for 30 years.
“I just finally decided to take out citizenship, because this is where I’m going to spend the rest of my life. It was time,” Child said, sharing the emotions she felt after she officially became a U.S. citizen. “It was wonderful, and it feels like I should have done it 20 years ago.”
