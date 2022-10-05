A bright future ahead

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal couple celebrated the milestone of moving into a new home last Friday, rejoicing in their shared faith and the layers of support that helped them overcome years of addiction to methamphetamine.
The road to recovery for Britney Douglas and Chris Midkiff was arduous and paved with support from above, loved ones and successful jobs at Love's Travel Stop in New London. They gained that employment through the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) Expanding Your Employability (EYE) program.
Douglas recalled meeting Midkiff when they were teenagers. They married in 2018. However, they divorced in 2021, which set into motion a series of negative experiences and heartbreak before they were able to reconcile and begin to turn their lives around together.
"Chris and I were heavily involved in methamphetamine, and we lost ourselves for a little while," she remembered.
After they separated, Douglas and Midkiff continued down the spiral of addiction, leading each person into struggles with the law, family members and themselves.
Douglas began a new relationship and came close to losing her children after law enforcement agents raided the hotel room they were occupying in 2021. She knew at that point she wanted to make a change.
Despite her efforts to get away from meth for good, she ended up relapsing with the man from the new relationship. Douglas said he "didn't want to take the blame for that situation" and she left him.
That was a turning point for Douglas, and she remembered how she had never stopped wanting to reach back out to Midkiff.
"I told him, only you can change yourself," she said.
Douglas learned from Midkiff's grandmother that he had checked himself into outpatient rehabilitation. She wanted to help him with his journey toward sobriety as friends at first.
Soon, they were back together, and have been a happy couple for the past three months. At first, they were unemployed, and they reached out to NECAC officials to enroll in the EYE program.
Douglas and Midkiff connected with Stephanie Dunker, Ralls County service coordinator for NECAC, and Crystal Bliss, who oversees the EYE and SkillUp employment assistance programs.
"It definitely gave us hope," Midkiff said.
He remembered how they were both soon applying for jobs, gaining success close to home at Love's Travel Stop. Before the big day of moving into their own home, the couple was staying with Midkiff's mother — he was sleeping in a recliner, and she was sleeping on the couch.
Their newfound employment helped them get back on their feet and achieve success at beating their addictions. Douglas has been clean more than 90 days, and Midkiff will celebrate his 90-day milestone on Saturday. In addition, they stopped smoking cigarettes, drinking soda and even changed the music they listened to.
Douglas said in addition to the vital support they received from Dunker and Bliss resulting in their successful employment, the couple was assisted by community members such as several Ralls County Sheriff's Department officers, the landlord who owned the home they previously stayed in and Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Shepherd, who Douglas said showed compassion and a vested interest in seeing her succeed amid her legal situation.
For Douglas, relapses were incredibly difficult to start over from, but she now sees the importance of the 12-step program and maintaining accountability with her response. She and Midkiff have found success by attending group sessions, working daily and regularly attending church.
They said fellow employees from Love's offered rides to work when they needed it, and Douglas said help came from so many corners of the community and from loved ones who wanted to see them succeed.
The force that shone through all along was God, and they each stressed how they have given Him the glory in their efforts to move forward with each day.
"We do believe in God. God is our higher power, and we wouldn't be here today without Him," Douglas said. "I'm one of those that if you believe in yourself, anything is possible. And all we see is possibilities in our future."
Midkiff agreed the process was difficult, but steadfast support helped the couple to get to the point where they are today. Years ago, the situation looked very different when they were growing up. Before moving to northeast Missouri, the situation was bleak.
"I grew up in a subdivision where it was so cut off from society — it wasn't that far from city limits," he said. "We policed ourselves; we didn't believe in police — everyone was cooking or doing methamphetamine. From the time I was 15 until now, that's the only life I had been around."
Douglas said she grew up in similar surroundings. Most of her family members were in and out of jail or prison due to drugs.
"It's kind of awesome seeing life in a new light," Midkiff said. "Everything is so brand-new to me, and even at 33, it's scary."
Midkiff noticed he has a clear and very different perception of those around them "living their normal lives". Douglas agreed, noting how she and Midkiff have reflected on how much better their lives are through sobriety.
"When you're sober, you can think, act and reflect," she said. "You cannot do that when you're under the influence of drugs. You might think that you can — because we've been there, done that — and now that you're sober, reality and realization of moments and situations hit you more and more."
"It still does every day, being clean," Midkiff added.
Douglas and Midkiff wanted to offer advice to others who find themselves in a similar situation.
"When you're afraid and you feel like 'I can't', you most definitely can," he said. "There's no giving up, around here, anyway."
"Just keep pushing forward," Douglas added, paraphrasing words of wisdom she received from an aunt just days earlier. "This life is known to pull you down. Not every day is going to be a perfect day, but it's about how you present yourself and just having that go-getter attitude and pushing through no matter what. One of my favorite mottos is 'don't wish for it, work for it', and anything is possible if you believe."
Midkiff said you can "definitely manifest your own progression into a reality." He remained positive, never losing sight of his goal of striving for success.
The low points of losing loved ones and friends, coupled with the loss of countless possessions like vehicles and homes, brought moments of heartbreak for both Douglas and Midkiff.
Relapses represented especially low points, and Douglas remembered frightening thoughts of losing her children or going to prison. Through it all, they knew they would push forward to get to a better place.
Douglas noted how "starting over" by moving on from the people, places and things associated with an addiction is extremely important. She and Midkiff receive support regularly through outpatient rehabilitation at Preferred Family Healthcare, noting how mental illness and drug addiction often go hand-in-hand to create a difficult situation.
She struggles with PTSD, bipolar depression and anxiety. Work, group sessions and nightly prayers to God have helped her make positive strides each day.
Midkiff remembered growing up with a great family, but they were always busy. As a result, he never knew what it felt like to hold down a job.
"Now that I'm working — I love going to work," he said. "I'm up at the crack of dawn... the whole process of getting up and getting myself together and going to work — it's just so fun to me."
Midkiff stressed the knowledge of someone depending on him at work makes him "feel wanted".
"It's a pretty good feeling, because I've never had that feeling before," he said.
Douglas is on probation, and she said addiction used to get in the way of her knowing her need to go to work and group sessions every day. No matter how low she was feeling, she didn't give up.
"You have to continue going to groups — you have to put yourself out there and better yourself," she said.
Douglas and Midkiff continue on their quest toward a brighter future, one day at a time.
"I'm so proud of where Chris and I are today, because proof really is in the pudding, as they say," she said. "It's all about taking those steps and pushing forward, no matter what."
