A bright future ahead

Britney Douglas and Chris Midkiff are celebrating a new life together, having recently moved into their own home in Hannibal. The couple faced years of struggle through addiction to methamphetamine, but they are grateful to be sober and working successful jobs together at Love's Travel Stop. They enrolled in the North East Community Action (NECAC) Expanding Your Employability program to help set their journey of success into motion.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal couple celebrated the milestone of moving into a new home last Friday, rejoicing in their shared faith and the layers of support that helped them overcome years of addiction to methamphetamine.

The road to recovery for Britney Douglas and Chris Midkiff was arduous and paved with support from above, loved ones and successful jobs at Love's Travel Stop in New London. They gained that employment through the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) Expanding Your Employability (EYE) program.

