HANNIBAL — After decades of saying he didn't want to fly in an airplane, a 96-year-old Hannibal man received the opportunity to share a memorable flight with his grandson on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Cole Jackson's grandson, Matt Gaines, had been asking for years to take his grandfather for a flight. Gaines has been flying for years, but Jackson had always declined his offer to take to the skies. After he turned 60, Jackson said he started to get a bit scared of heights. Gaines purchased his 1958 Cessna 172 in 2018, and soon collaborated with his partner, Adrian, and his sister, Sheri Wood, in planning a special event for their grandfather with the help of a group of loved ones and friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.