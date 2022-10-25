HANNIBAL — After decades of saying he didn't want to fly in an airplane, a 96-year-old Hannibal man received the opportunity to share a memorable flight with his grandson on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Cole Jackson's grandson, Matt Gaines, had been asking for years to take his grandfather for a flight. Gaines has been flying for years, but Jackson had always declined his offer to take to the skies. After he turned 60, Jackson said he started to get a bit scared of heights. Gaines purchased his 1958 Cessna 172 in 2018, and soon collaborated with his partner, Adrian, and his sister, Sheri Wood, in planning a special event for their grandfather with the help of a group of loved ones and friends.
Matt and Adrian Gaines took off from Cameron, Mo. in the airplane Gaines named "Alpha Dog", on a mission to take Jackson for his first flight. After a scenic journey over northern Missouri, they landed in Hannibal Regional Airport, greeted by a large crowd including Jackson, family members and friends.
In a short story titled "The Flight of a Lifetime: Grandpa Cole's Airplane Ride", Gaines explained the large group of supporters included Jackson's great-grandchildren, neighbors and other special people in his life.
"To our surprise, we could see a whole flock of people ready to welcome us! These folks included my sister, nieces, nephew-in-laws, great-niece and nephew, Grandpa Cole, and two of Grandpa Cole’s neighbors," Gaines wrote.
Gaines' sister, Sheri Wood, helped arrange the flight and the ensuing celebration. Despite never taking flight himself, Jackson had extensive experience shooting airplanes down during his service in the Army. He told Gaines that he was a gunner on Quad-50 and practiced his skills by shooting banners towed by planes.
At first, Jackson told loved ones "No" when asked if he'd like to take a flight that day. He recalled how his curiosity about the plane's instruments led to a flight he would never forget.
"What got me to get in, is I wanted to look at the instrument panel, and I didn't know I was going to fly," Jackson said, noting two family members helped him into the seat. "I was sitting there, looking at the instrument panel, and Matt jumped in, and away we went."
After he was buckled in, Jackson flashed a grin that didn't leave his face for the entire flight. His neighbor, Janet Nelson, joined him, climbing into the back seat for the journey.
After everyone was buckled in, Gaines confirmed that Jackson could communicate with him through their headsets. They heard each other clearly, and the group taxied down the runway before heading skyward.
Jackson's flight included a birds-eye view of the Mississippi Plant, the BASF plant and Quincy, Ill. As they crossed the river, Hannibal's unique features came into view — including Continental Cement's plant and Lock and Dam 22 at Saverton.
Gaines circled above Jackson's neighborhood for an aerial perspective before returning to greet the welcoming committee gathered at the airport. He encountered a 90-degree crosswind during the descent but was able to use Alpha Dog's crosswind flare as he slowed the engine down to idle speed.
After the landing gear touched the tarmac with what Gaines described as a "squeaker" landing, he turned toward his grandfather.
"How about that?" Gaines asked.
"We're down. Good! That was all right," he replied.
While he was looking down, Jackson remembered all of the cars looked small like ants. He recalled how special the experience felt along the way.
"Being in the plane, it was nice floating along, but it was a little bumpy," he said. "The best part of it was when he went for the landing on the little concrete driveway — he just took that plane right down on top of that — it didn't even bump or anything. It just felt smooth, right on down. That was really neat."
Jackson was thrilled to see the "welcoming committee" of loved ones and friends after the landing. He shared how proud he was of Gaines.
"There's something that got me — I asked how fast we would go, and he said we're going around 75 MPH. The maximum would be about 85 or 90 in small plane," he said, pointing out the pace was similar to driving. "That's what makes it nice — there's no traffic."
He marveled at the extensive array of instruments his grandson monitored as he flew, as well as the two control sticks and the pair of pedals. He remembered when Gaines engaged auto-pilot and told him "Now it's flying itself".
"You have to be pretty smart to fly one of those things. You've got to be way up in the air; he could bring it around and right down to the driveway. It was really neat," Jackson said.
He was happy to see his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and friends. His great-granddaughter, Erin Krupps, took photos throughout the day and captured video when Jackson touched down.
His four-year-old great-great granddaughter, Auley Jackson Krupps, was named after him. Jackson said her first name was shared with his grandmother's, but with a different spelling. Auley accompanied her brother, Crew, 9.
Afterward, family and friends gathered at Jackson's home for pizza. The experience was one he won't ever forget. He shared his encouragement to anyone else who might be hesitant of taking to the skies.
"I'd tell them to fly, especially in a little plane," he said, noting the experience is likely much different in a large jetliner. "It's just a two-seater, and besides, it's a 1958 plane — like an antique."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.