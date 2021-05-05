HANNIBAL — Northeast Missouri Communications Center officials reported a temporary disruption to 911 services for Lewis County residents has been resolved.
NECOMM 911 officials were notified just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that an equipment failure at a major telephone switching facility in Wentzville, Mo., was the cause of the outage preventing some telephone customers from reaching 911 services from their landline phone earlier that day.
The telephone company reported all repairs have been completed and normal 911 services have been fully restored. There were no issues with any local 911 equipment or operations and NECOMM is aware of, or any actual emergencies that were affected by this outage.
NECOMM reminds all citizens that if they are unable to reach 911, it’s a good idea to keep their local law enforcement and dispatch non-emergency numbers stored in their mobile device. In Lewis County those numbers are: Lewis County Sheriff Office: 573-767-5287 and NECOMM Non-Emergency Dispatch: 573-221-1244.
In Lewis, Marion, and Ralls counties, residents can also send a text message to 911 if they are unable to make a traditional voice call.