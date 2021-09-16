PALMYRA, Mo. — Five Northeast Missouri counties will be covered by a project agreement between Marion County and the Missouri 911 Service Board. The agreement was approved by the county commissioners Monday morning during their meeting at the county courthouse in Palmyra.
The purpose of the agreement is to implement 911 services in Missouri counties where they do not currently exist, improve existing 911 systems, mapping and addressing all county locations and ensuring primary access and texting abilities to 911 services for disabled residents.
The project agreement covers Marion, Macon, Clark, Schuyler and Scotland counties.
In other business, a representative of GDC Insurance Services provided an update on the county’s self-insured health plan through GBS Health Insurance.
It was noted that GBS is now offering at no charge to the county a free mail RX program. The county clerk’s office will notify all county employees of the new plan.
Representatives of Global Life Benefits (Liberty National) came before the commission to inform them of employee benefit programs that their company offers. The commissioners took no action.
The commissioners approved transferring the remaining 2021 budgeted balance of $450,000 from the Capital Improvements Fund to the county’s General Revenue Fund. The transfer is for law enforcement.
County Clerk Valerie Dornberger presented fund balances as of Aug. 30 and sales tax receipts for the month of August. According to Dornberger, all the fund balances are healthy. She added that sales and local use taxes are up compared to the same period in 2020.
County Coordinator Teya Stice reported she has received a formal request from Harvest Outreach Ministries to construct a community center. It is requesting ARPA funds.
Alonna Kizer of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments provided an update on ARPA funding as well as the application process for the county. The commissioners discussed the application process and will use the same application that was used for the CARES Act funding. Kizer asked the commissioners to compile a list of items they would like to use the ARPA funds to address.