HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Arts Council and the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on June 30 to kick off Hannibal’s newest public art partnership — ART: OUT OF THE BOX.
Hannibal Board of Public Works selected specific traffic control boxes throughout the City of Hannibal to be wrapped in art to infuse art into public spaces, showcase area artists and Hannibal’s art community and enhance the visual landscape. A total of eleven traffic control boxes will be wrapped. Eight are complete, with three additional boxes to be wrapped at a later date.
Locations and featured works of art/artists include: Broadway and Main Street intersection — “Clearly It’s Me Snorkeling” by Brenda Beck Fisher; Broadway and Fourth Street intersection — “The Butterfly and the Flower” by Lisa Delcour; Broadway and Fifth Street intersection — “The Fire Within” by Elizabeth Mannhardt; Broadway and Seventh Street intersection — “Hummingbird” by Amanda Pendergrass; Broadway and Tenth Street intersection — “Flag Day” by Tim Judge; South Maple Avenue (side of Holy Family School) — “Spirit of Truth” by Sheryle Charity; Broadway and South Grand Avenue intersection — “Roaring to Save the Planet” by Cindy Logan; Fulton Avenue (behind A.D. Stowell Elementary School) — “Hummingbird” by Brenda Beck Fisher.
The three additional boxes to be wrapped at a later date include: 1700 block of Market Street in front of Eugene Field Elementary School — “Under the Sea #1” by Amanda Brown-DeClue; 2610 St. Mary’s Avenue — “Cardinal” by Kathy Hyer and 3716 Market Street at Oakwood Elementary School — “Petals” by Elaina Dyke.
Sponsors for the inaugural public art project include Chariton Valley, Commerce Bank, Dutch Country General Store, F&M Bank and Trust Company, First State Insurance Agency, HNB Bank, Hannibal Clinic, Hannibal Machine, Hannibal Proud, James O’Donnell Funeral Home, Oakwood Automotive, Northeast Missouri Humane Society, P&D Electric and Watlow.
The Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce thanked HAC Office Manager Kerrie Green-Otten for designing the wraps, Independent’s Service Company for printing the wraps and Golden Ruler for stepping in to install the wraps. Organizers were pleased to be able to stay local for all services vital to the successful completion of the project.