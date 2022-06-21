PARIS, Mo. — The 53rd Annual Mark Twain Old Threshers’ Show features a wide array of events July 7-9 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Paris.
The show will feature Allis Chalmers tractors and farm trucks of all sizes, featuring Rumley and Maytag gas engines. Daily attractions include a flea market, rope making, antique farming operations and saw and shingle mill operations demonstrations and early-day gas engines and farm tractors on display.
The Shelby Curtwright Memorial Gas Engine Show will take place throughout the weekend.
Thursday events start with breakfast of biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls served from 7-9 a.m. Registration for the tractor cruise begins at 8 a.m. and the procession will leave the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. More information is available by calling Chairman Bill Griffin at 573-721-3691.
Madison West Monroe Fire Protection District members will cook fish for the yearly fish fry, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The “Good Turn Daily” bluegrass band will perform musical entertainment. Food is available for $10 per plate. Plates are $5 each for children six years of age and younger.
On Friday, breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. The baby show begins at 6 p.m., open to all babies. A button is required for accompanying adults. More information is available by calling Chairman Claudia Lynch at 573-864-9466.
Tractor games also start at 6 p.m. A miniature draft/pony pull begins at 6:30 p.m. Weigh-in will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the south end of the fairgrounds. More information is available by calling Joe White at 660-651-3921 or Jerry Kindhart at 573-629-5289.
The cornhole tournament starts at 6:30 p.m. under the new pavilion at the south end of the fairgrounds. The entry fee is $40 per team with a 50/50 payback. More information is available by calling Darin Maupin at 660-833-7962 or Jacob Allison at 660-269-6677.
The Clay Clear Band will begin their performance at 8 p.m.
Saturday's events start with breakfast from 7-9 a.m., followed by registration for the parade from 8-9 a.m. The lineup begins at the grandstands, and the parade starts at 10 a.m.
The Jack Beamer Memorial Antique Car and Truck Show will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the shelter. Parking and registration will take place on the west side of the fairgrounds. Vehicles must be at least 25 years old. More information is available by calling Gabe Duncan at 573-721-3015.
The Parade of Power starts at noon sharp. A new addition for 2022 is the vintage baseball game at 12:30 p.m., featuring the St. Louis Brown Stockings. Baseball rules from 1860 will be followed.
Tractor games start at 2 p.m. on the west end of the arena.
The Larry Parrott Memorial Washers Tournament will begin at 2 P.M. at the new pavilion on the south end of the fairgrounds. The entry fee is $20 per team with a 50/50 payback. More information is available by calling Darin Maupin at (660)833-7962 or Jacob Allison at 660-269-6677.
The Garden Tractor Pull will start at 4 p.m. on the pulling track Registration for The Richard Mills Memorial Antique Classic Tractor Pull will start at 2 p.m. The show will begin at about 3 p.m. The event features a distance pull with a mechanical sled. Participants can receive a 50% payback. More information is available by calling Chairman Mark Sprock at 573-470-5389.
The Ed Schulte Memorial Tractor Show starts at 3 p.m. and will feature a best restored tractor presentation. The garden tractor pull begins at 4 p.m. on the pulling track.
The Clay Clear Band will perform beginning at 8 p.m.
Each day, the Mark Twain Old Threshers Food Booth will be serving brisket, BBQ pork steak meals, hamburgers, brats, hot dogs and walking tacos. Beverages include soda, tea, bottled water, Gatorade and lemonade. Bags of ice will also be available.
A $5 admission button will be good for all shows and events during the weekend. Program books will be available. Visitors who are 12 years of age and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Visitors who are 16 years of age and younger must have parental supervision.
The speed limit on the grounds is 5 mph. No ATVs are allowed, and vehicle operators must be 16 years of age or older. A $5 fee will be charged for all personal transportation vehicles. Vehicles must be registered at the headquarters tent and display assigned numbers at all times.
Event organizers are not responsible for accidents, injuries or theft. No fireworks, water guns, dart guns, marshmallow guns or ball games of any type will be allowed. No alcohol is allowed. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Camping is available for the weekend, including electrical hookups. Reservations may be made by calling 573-721-5705.
Accessible transportation will be available.
More information about the Mark Twain Old Threshers Show is available by calling President Cy Fields at 573-721-5704, Gas Engine Chair Mary Curtwright at 573-473-5487, Tractor Chair Bill Griffin at 573-721-3691, Rick Lynch at 573-489-3882, Car Show Chair Gabe Duncan at 573-721-3015 or Vendor Chair Amanda Lehenbauer at 573-406-4487.
Mark Twain Old Threshers Inc. is a nonprofit organization.
