LOUISIANA, Mo. — It’s a huge date on the cryptid calendar.
A creature nicknamed “Mo Mo the Missouri Monster” reportedly appeared in the Pike County community of Louisiana on July 11, 1972. The sighting touched off international intrigue that continues five decades later.
Over the years, there have been movies, books, television shows and newspaper articles. More recently, Missouri native and Nashville recording artist Bill Whyte returned to perform his song about the behemoth.
Missouri Life magazine did a feature in its July/August issue.
A local restaurant even offered a recent lunch special it advertised as a “Mo Mo Crumbly Burger with a special sauce.”
Mo Mo is equally loved and loathed. Some say it put Louisiana back on the map more than a century after resilient emigrants to the West were dubbed “Pikers.” Others claim it was a prank gone awry and made townsfolk look foolish.
Whether a skeptic or a believer, people remain strong in their sentiments.
Judy Schmidt, co-president of the Louisiana Area Historical Museum, said Mo Mo mania could not have come at a better time in 1972.
Just five years earlier, Roger Patterson and Richard Gimlin shot in Northern California what turned out to be the most famous purported Bigfoot film of all. There also was renewed interest at the time in unidentified flying objects and Nessie, Scotland’s Loch Ness monster.
Schmidt says it’s “understandable that a similar, Sasquatch-type monster could hide among the hills and ravines of Pike County.” Caves beneath the limestone bluffs offered shelter and there was plenty of wildlife that could be turned into dinner.
Reports of an unidentified biped are as old as Pike County itself. Native tribes told stories of such beasts, but it wasn’t until the early 20th century that consistent newspaper accounts began to appear.
'72 sightings lit up Louisiana
To this day, Doris Harrison Bliss maintains that what she and her two younger brothers saw on that hot July day in 1972 outside their home at the foot of Louisiana’s Star Hill was not an animal known to science.
And to this day, retired Louisiana educator Priscilla Giltner says she knows it was all a bamboozle, perpetuated by three former students who confessed to the caper. She has never revealed their identities and they’ve not stepped forward.
In any event, additional sightings in the summer of 1972 created a frenzy, with local search parties, state officials, national media and pseudo-scientists combing the woods. The excitement “made Louisiana and Missouri the center of interest worldwide,” Schmidt said.
Despite more than a month of investigation, no hard evidence was found, which only fueled speculation. Linda Beer, a Louisiana native who serves as treasurer of the museum, has one explanation for tale’s perseverance.
“Having a common mysterious experience draws people closer together, whether they truly believe that Mo Mo visited Louisiana or whether they believe it was a hoax,” she said. “Such mysteries allow us to focus on something other than our own concerns or our mundane daily lives.”
As a journalist, Valerie Schremp Hahn is understandably a natural skeptic, asking questions and probing for truth. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter visited Louisiana recently and wrote an article about Mo Mo for publication in the Sunday, July 10, edition.
“I think people like the Mo Mo story because it’s a scary story, it’s a monster story, it’s a story about the unknown — but is it really a story?” Hahn said in an e-mail response to a question. “There are lots of people who think that something really happened — that Mo Mo really exists. It’s kind of absurd and silly, even if it’s true or not.”
'My old monster buddy'
Bliss no longer talks about the encounter, but Giltner continues to do interviews when asked.
Some original 45 rpm records of “Mo Mo the Missouri Monster” exist, but they’re extremely rare. However, KJFM Radio of Bowling Green still plays it and the track can be found for $1 under Whyte’s name at www.bandcamp.com.
Joe Lewis, a retired radio announcer who, with Paul Salois, wrote the poem upon which the song is based, isn’t surprised that people continually revisit the narrative.
“If you’ve got a good tale, it will stick,” Lewis said.
Whyte, who got his start in the radio and music business in Pike County, calls Mo Mo “my old monster buddy” and is “flat-out overwhelmed” that the legend still evokes passionate memories. One need only listen to Schmidt for proof.
“We still love that song,” she says about Whyte’s tune. “It’s OUR song. Those days of excitement from 50 years ago still remind us of the fun of not really knowing. Let’s enjoy that excitement again for a while.”
Schmidt’s hope is guaranteed, at least for this year. The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce has adopted the theme “Show Me Mo Mo” for its Colorfest celebration, which draws thousands of people to town each October.
Chamber Executive Director Kiffany Ardeneaux says the group hopes residents go all out in decorating floats, creating special displays and turning the event into a…well…monstrous good time.
“Mo Mo is a legend that’s never going to die,” she said. “It’s a wonderful theme to play off of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.