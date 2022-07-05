PERRY, Mo. — A juvenile suffered minor injuries Monday morning when struck by a vehicle in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 9:10 a.m., six miles north of Perry.
According to the incident report a vehicle driven by a male struck the foot of a 5-year-old female from Bowling Green in a parking lot.
The child was taken by a private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
