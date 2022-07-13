HANNIBAL — It was 1973 when Steve Ayers first placed his hands on a potter’s wheel as a high school student and they’ve barely left it since.
“I was 17-years-old and it changed my life,” he said. “It was the neatest thing I had ever seen.”
Fifty years later, standing behind the potter’s wheel at his well-established Hannibal business, Ayers Pottery, Ayers’ hands knew exactly where to go. With skill and familiarity behind his movements, he molded a wet lump of clay into a beautifully formed pot.
In a celebration of the milestone, Ayers’ work will be one of the featured artists at the Hannibal Arts Council titled “5 Decades” featuring work of past and present from July 22-Sept. 3 with an opening reception on July 22 from 5-7 p.m.
In those five decades, Ayers has created a life at the potter’s wheel — from traveling to art shows around the country, becoming a Hannibal business owner and raising a family with his wife, Lynn, Ayers took the road less traveled and it brought him to exactly where he is today.
After first working with a student teacher at his high school in Macon, Mo., Ayers laid the final brick on the kiln for the first Ayers Pottery in 1977, which opened in Atlanta, Mo. Since then, Ayers said, “Every kiln I ever ran, I built myself.”
When they were both attending college in Kirksville, Ayers met his wife who came from Hannibal but it was actually a special piece in 1977 that brought them together for the first time.
In 1977 Ayers participated in his first art show in Quincy, Ill.
“I had just built the kiln and was struggling for money, and I sold this planter to a cute little high school girl,” Ayers said.
It was years later when the couple discovered that Lynn owned the pot, although she didn’t believe it at first.
“I told her she got it from me and she said, ‘No. I got it from a hippie guy in Quincy,’” Ayers laughed. “And I told her, ‘Yeah. That was me.’”
‘Building a better world’
It seemed to be a foreshadow of a life to come which included traveling around the country doing art fairs with their two girls, Katy and Lindsey, meanwhile living in Hannibal and running Ayers Pottery.
After running Ayers Pottery in Atlanta, they returned to Lynn’s hometown in 1985 in hopes to find a building to sell handmade pottery to tourists but struggled to find a building. He finally found the building they are in now and opened in downtown Hannibal in 1988.
“As far as buildings go, this has ended up being absolutely perfect; concrete floors and solid as a rock,” he said. “If I went down on Main Street, the buildings just weren’t really well suited to build what I was able to build up here.”
The storefront business wasn’t all that was holding up their family; they also depended on income from art fairs.
“I have never in my life known in any given month how much money is coming in,” said Ayers. “That’s very scary — you live that.”
Despite the uncertainties brought by life as an artist, it was more than just income to Ayers and many others like him at the time — it was a movement. When he started 50 years ago, a call for change was felt around the country and that included the art world.
Ayers said it about art on a more personal level.
“That you could bring that magic and spark that is art into everyday things that people could use on a daily basis, and by bringing that down to that level, you have impacted people,” he said. “It all goes back to building a better world.”
He recalled the best compliment he ever received about his work was from a woman holding a coffee mug he made. She had been looking for a replacement mug broken by her son that she’d that she had been using for years; she spent two years looking for a replacement.
Ayers said it wasn’t about the mug being special … it’s about what it meant to her.
“There is no art form that has such a direct impact on the people who use it as pottery,” said Ayers. “No one goes up and kisses a painting every morning but every morning you bring a coffee mug to your lips.”
Ayers said that since 2020 he has reduced the number of art shows he attends from about 20 to approximately 10, but he is still an advocate. He believes that newer generations of artists, who tend to work online only and don’t travel to as many art shows, don’t get the same kind of experience that comes with meeting other artists at shows.
“They miss the connection of seeing other work. How do you get better if you aren’t challenged by your contemporaries?” he said. “My house is filled with other people’s pottery.”
‘Fell in love with clay on day one’
Ayers’ youngest daughter, Lindsey Ayers-Powell, said going to art shows was a highlight of her childhood and allowed her and her older sister, Katy, to see a lot of places at a young age.
“We traveled and we met so many people on the road and then they would pass through and stay at your house on the way to the next destinations,” she said. “They would take us out of school for a month or several weeks at a time and mom would homeschool us; we would play around in Florida.”
Being immersed in art show culture also taught Ayers-Powell to be comfortable in creative expression. She enjoyed randomly painting murals on her bedroom walls at home that other parents might have been “slightly horrified” about but to her dad, “It was just paint.”
“I went to art school believing that being an artist was just a perfectly viable and normal thing to do because we grew up with artists of all sorts of different mediums,” she said.
Ayers-Powell said she has been more experimental than her dad who, “fell in love with clay on day one.”
After attending art school and living in New Orleans where she got into fiber arts and worked at a yarn store for seven years, Ayers-Powell is now back at Ayers Pottery.
“Now I am back and falling in love with clay,” she said.
She said being back at Ayers Pottery feels natural, recalling days she once played with clay at the back table. She also remembers being sick from school and staying on a cot in the back of the shop when her mom was working as a teacher.
“This is where we spent sick days and employees were always female so a lot of their kids spent sick days here too,” she said.
That continues to be the case, as Ayers-Powell works with two other employees: Lisa Conrad and Sherri Houser, who has been employed at Ayers Pottery for 25 years.
Ayers said that as far as small shops go he is a fairly large shop and in order to keep the storefront full it takes a lot of people to make it.
He also said that his employees make up for his shortcomings, and mentioned Sherri Houser’s ability to get him packed up for an art show without needing to check twice. When it comes to the store, he knows it’s in good hands whether he is there or not.
“All I have done is just make pots this whole time,” he said.
