49th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show brings beloved tradition back Nov. 12

Visitors browse a wide selection of holiday gifts during the 2021 BLP Holiday Gift Show. The 49th annual event returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. Admission is $2.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

PALMYRA, Mo. The 49th Annual BLP (Busy Little People) Holiday Gift Show is poised to bring a unique tradition back to Palmyra from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St.

BLP President Kathy Nicholson said the annual tradition was put on hold for 2019 and 2020 due to COVID. The show returned last year, with extensive safety procedures in place. Lunch and childcare services were discontinued as suggested by the Marion County Health Department. Despite the adapted approach, the group brought in $4,000 in profits, which go directly back to the community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.