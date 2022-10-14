49th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show brings beloved tradition back Nov. 12

PALMYRA, Mo. The 49th Annual BLP (Busy Little People) Holiday Gift Show is poised to bring a unique tradition back to Palmyra from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St.
BLP President Kathy Nicholson said the annual tradition was put on hold for 2019 and 2020 due to COVID. The show returned last year, with extensive safety procedures in place. Lunch and childcare services were discontinued as suggested by the Marion County Health Department. Despite the adapted approach, the group brought in $4,000 in profits, which go directly back to the community.
"That's why we do it — to give back to Palmyra," Nicholson said.
The show's proceeds benefit residents from infants to seniors. BLP supports community organizations including United Way of the Mark Twain Area, Palmyra Nutrition Center, Maple Lawn Nursing Home, Adopt-A-Child, Palmyra Food Pantry, Gardner House, Palmyra Public Library, Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Palmyra Parks and Recreation Department.
The donations also provide Palmyra High School scholarships and school supplies for elementary and middle school students. Student-focused donations also include support of the after-Prom and after-graduation parties, along with the Paws weekend nutrition packs for children.
This year, the popular lunch returns. Childcare is still on hold, but Nicholson invited families to bring their children out as they peruse an expansive selection of gifts. For safety reasons, strollers are not allowed. Admission to the show is $2.
"We always provided a wonderful, homemade lunch," Nicholson said, noting there were several safety concerns during the previous two years. "We're going to have our world-famous juicy burgers, and we've got super nachos and we have pies. People will have a chance to sit safely in the high school cafeteria with their family and friends and enjoy that."
Safety is still a top priority, Nicholson explained. Masks will be available for anyone who wishes to wear one, and hand sanitizer will be on hand. Extra measures are being taken to keep the restrooms clean for everyone.
BLP President Kathy Nicholson said Busy Little People was formed 49 years ago as a new women’s club in the community. The show has traditionally attracted vendors and visitors from Missouri, Illinois and Iowa, with handmade gifts for all holidays.
For the 2022 show, there are more than 60 vendors who will provide a wide variety of unique items. There are some people who have been coming for decades, along with new vendors. Each vendor will use a double size space in the school gym and foyer areas — only three spots remain unfilled.
Nicholson said the BLP Holiday Gift Show will feature a seemingly endless array of gifts, and there are surprises each year. A vendor who has been at the show nearly since the inaugural event will return with hand-crocheted tea towels. Another vendor creates new clothing from vintage apparel. Other gift ideas include vintage Tupperware, jewelry, floral arrangements, handmade wooden items and custom-formed metal creations. Food offerings include goodies such as candies and cinnamon rolls.
"It should be a wonderful day, because we have such talented artists from the Tri-State area," she said. "Some is commercial, but a lot of it is redone, artwork, woodwork and china painting. It's amazing every year what people do, because they have to get better in what they do in order to sell their wares."
BLP members and vendors weren't sure what to expect in 2021, but several vendors sold out during the successful event.
"They had a great day, so we should have another great day," Nicholson said.
A large team of middle school and high school students assist with various tasks. They are often the first faces visitors see at the show, and Nicholson said they stay for the entire event. For instance, FFA members lay out the gym. Football team members and P.E. students lay down tarps to protect the gym floor. Students carry all of the vendors' items in to set up for display, and they carry any unsold items back out after the show's conclusion. Other student groups who make up the volunteer team include Key Club, FBLA, National Honors Society, Builders Club, Student Council and cheerleaders.
Nicholson commended all of the BLP members, loved ones and students for donating their time and dedication to the effort.
"It's a family affair. Everybody comes and carries and helps and does — it's wonderful," she said. "We're very excited, and the vendors are excited, so we know that the people coming will be excited — because the quality is there."
More information about the 2022 BLP is available by visiting Palmyra's website, showmepalmyra.com or the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
