CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Everyone is invited to enjoy a beautiful autumn drive along scenic Highway 79 to Clarksville for the 44th Annual Applefest on Saturday Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9.

By 10 a.m. Saturday, the parade will proceed along Highway 79, from downtown to past the Appleshed. The Pike County Sheriff Department will lead the parade of school bands, floats, fire trucks and Grand Marshall Jim Hansen.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.