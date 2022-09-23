CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Everyone is invited to enjoy a beautiful autumn drive along scenic Highway 79 to Clarksville for the 44th Annual Applefest on Saturday Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9.
By 10 a.m. Saturday, the parade will proceed along Highway 79, from downtown to past the Appleshed. The Pike County Sheriff Department will lead the parade of school bands, floats, fire trucks and Grand Marshall Jim Hansen.
The historic Apple Shed will be filled with craft vendors offering a wide variety of items, including hand-sewn aprons, cornbags, dish towels, doll clothes, fleece blankets, pillows, pot holders, quilted items, wool items and crochet items.
Other gift ideas include baby bottles, sippy cups and tumblers, bath bombs, scrubs, soaks, soaps, ceramics, glass ornaments, suncatchers, gemstone jewelry, bracelets, earrings and necklaces,
home decor such as paintings, porch boards, signs, painted vases, wind chimes, wreaths, gnomes and snowmen will also be offered. Keychains, knickknacks, phone cases, wallets, t-shirts, sweat shirts, and items from Sentsy, Color Street, Paparazzi will also be inside the Apple Shed.
Food choices cover a wide variety of options, with food served at the American Legion, VFW, inside the Apple Shed and along the street. Choices include BBQ, kabobs, chicken on a stick, pulled pork, nachos, tenderloins, chili, corn dogs, fish, pizza, baked goods, cookies, breads and pies, honey, fudge, cakes, jellies, apple butter and homemade ice cream.
Beverage options like lemon shakeups, coffee, sodas and water will be available. The Queen Crowning kicks off Saturday in the Apple Shed at 11 a.m. Registration for the Baby Contest begins at 11:15 a.m. The contest starts at 11:30 a.m.
At noon, the Apple Anything Contest takes place, with an auction to follow.
The Apple Shed will host Raintree Arts Council’s annual Art/Photography show Saturday and Sunday. The Clarksville Library will hold a large Book Sale on Saturday. Yard Sales will be active throughout town.
Park Rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will lead tours of Lock and Dam 24, offering unique views of the Mississippi River.
More information is available on Facebook at Visit Clarksville MO Chamber or Clarksville Apple Fest.
