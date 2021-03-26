COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Horse Judging Contest was held virtually Feb. 27-28, and drew 81 competing 4-H members, said Maria Calvert, Missouri 4-H State Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator.
Ty Peckman, Missouri 4-H State Agriculture Specialist, said that “through this program, 4-H members learn how to think critically and become skilled at defending their decisions through reasoning. Youth also develop key skills that will help in their future careers and success, such as organization, self-discipline, accepting criticism, self-confidence and leadership.”
As a result of their involvement in 4-H, over 67% of youth responded they are seeking to learn more about agriculture and are comfortable sharing their knowledge with others. 57% expressed their involvement in this contest/project area has encourage them to continue their education in a related area.
Marion County participants in the junior division were: Avalynn Camden, Cayley Duppong, Heidi Lehenbauer, Gracie Schuster and Emma Thornburg. Senior division participants were: Sophie Albright, Lydia Althoff, Cassie Dissel, and Nora Gottman.
The top ten junior (ages 8 – 13) competitors were 1st — Avalynn Camden, Marion County; 2nd — Natalie Lovenduski, Clay County; 3rd — Morgan Benne, Callaway County; 4th — Bryli Delashmutt, Callaway County; 5th — Raelynn Welch, Phelps County; 6th — Kadence Mills, Newton County; 7th — Bailey Mills, Newton County; 8th — Dionna Flamion, Phelps County; 9th — Cayley Duppong, Marion County, and 10th – Faith Calvin, Jasper County. The top three junior teams were represented by the following counties: Marion, first; Callaway, second; and Newton, third.
Reasons were scored separately from the rest of the judging contest with the top three juniors Seniors: 1st – Emily Egger, Jasper County; 2nd – Lydia Althoff, Marion County; and 3rd – Nora Gottman, Marion County.
Sponsors for the 2021 Missouri 4-H State Horse Judging Contest include FCS Financial, Missouri Farm Bureau, Cynthia O’Bryan, and the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
We would like to extend a thank you to the William Wood University Equestrian Program and their Horse Judging team for putting together video footage for our halter and performance classes!
More information and the opportunity to join 4-H are available by visiting 4h.missouri.edu.