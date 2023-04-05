4-H youth test skills at State 4-H Horse Judging Contest

Marion County 4-H competed in the State 4-Horse Judging Contest on March 18 in Fulton, Mo. The Marion County 4-H group was represented by five youth competing in the Junior Division including, Cayley Duppong, Heidi Lehenbauer, Josie Sharp, Emma Thornburg and Kinley Timbrook. As a team, they placed 6th out of 17 teams.

FULTON, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Horse Judging Contest was held March 18, and drew 105 competing 4-H members, said Maria Calvert, Missouri 4-H State Agriculture Educator.

This year’s event was hosted at William Woods University in Fulton. After the contest, youth and coaches had the opportunity to tour the facilities and learn more about the equine program from faculty and students.

