4-H youth test skills at State 4-H Horse Judging Contest

FULTON, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Horse Judging Contest was held March 18, and drew 105 competing 4-H members, said Maria Calvert, Missouri 4-H State Agriculture Educator.
This year’s event was hosted at William Woods University in Fulton. After the contest, youth and coaches had the opportunity to tour the facilities and learn more about the equine program from faculty and students.
A majority of participants represented their skills in areas such as evaluating equine confirmation, interpreting discipline patterns and using correct terminology improved as a result of participating in the event.
As a result of their involvement in 4-H, a majority of youth also explained they are seeking to learn more about agriculture, considering themselves an advocate for the agriculture industry, seeking a career in agriculture, feeling they are educated consumers of agricultural products and becoming comfortable sharing their knowledge of agriculture with others.
The top ten junior (ages 8 – 13) competitors were first place — Malachi Siebert, Jasper County; second place — Vivien Dickerson, Boone County; third place — Adalena McAsey, Andrew County; fourth place — Lola Schmitt, Newton County; fifth place — Bailey Aufdenberg, Cape Girardeau County; sixth place — Kaylie Higgins, Newton County; seventh place — Cayley Duppong, Marion County; eighth place — Layton Ruppel, Callaway County; ninth place — Brett Miller, Cass County; and tenth place — Gracie Smith, Boone County. The top three junior teams were represented by the following counties: Boone, first; Callaway, second; and Newton, third.
The top ten 8–10-year-old competitors were also recognized after the event. Honorees include: first place — Lola Schmitt, Newton County; second place — Lorali Gilman, Callaway County; third place — Easton Hall, Callaway County; fourth place — Paige Harris, Callaway County; fifth place — Evelyn Carson, Boone County; sixth place — Mason Christmas, Newton County; seventh place — Baylee Crum, Camden County; eighth place — Peyton Coffey, Perry County; ninth place — Clara Randle, Laclede County; and tenth place — Mark Grantham, Perry County.
In the senior (ages 14 – 18) division, the top ten individuals were first place — Lexi Mullins, Phelps County; second place — Ava Walker, Adair County; third place — Ava Hughes, Laclede County; fourth place — Delaney Duncan, Cass County; fifth place — Isabella Smith, Ray County; sixth place — Harley Hook, Callaway County; seventh place — Alexis Reeves, Ray County; eighth place — Kelsey Nolker, Ray County; ninth place — Bailey Mills, Newton County; and tenth place — Lindsey Prince, Laclede County. The top three senior teams were represented by the following counties: Cass, first; Ray, second; and Laclede, third.
The members of the championship team from Cass County will advance compete in a national contest representing Missouri.
Marion County 4-H was represented by five youth competing in the Junior Division including, Cayley Duppong, Heidi Lehenbauer, Josie Sharp, Emma Thornburg and Kinley Timbrook. As a team, they placed sixth out of 17 teams.
Programs offered by Missouri 4-H would not be possible without support from several partners. Major support for Missouri 4-H Agriculture and Natural Resources programs is provided by the Missouri 4-H Foundation in partnership with Bass Pro Shops, Corteva Agriscience, Crader Distributing Company, FCS Financial, Missouri Association of Meat Processors, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Holstein Association, Eunice Campbell and Robert E. “Bud” Hertzog, DVM.
