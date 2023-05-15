HANNIBAL — A two vehicle crash on Saturday morning near Hannibal resulted in a Canton, Ill. man sustaining serious injuries, A Louisiana, Mo. man sustained minor injuries and a Louisiana woman was moderately injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Frank C. Yerbic, 67, of Canton, Ill., was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer at 11:42 a.m. Saturday, traveling east on U.S. 61 at Trabue Lane.
The accident occurred when the Ford traveled into the path of a southbound 2000 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by Ashten N. Dugan, 32, of Louisiana.
Justin A. Yerbic, 23, of Canton, an occupant in the Ford, was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Dugan and an occupant in the Pontiac, Dominque L. Powell, 24, of Louisiana, were also transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
All of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department, Hannibal Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance District and Ralls County Ambulance District.
