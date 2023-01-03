PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Hannibal women and a St. Charles man sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident Monday night near Palmyra.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Hannibal women and a St. Charles man sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident Monday night near Palmyra.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,
Gabriel J. Retamar, 31, of St. Charles, Mo., was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta at 8:25 p.m. Monday, traveling south on U.S. 61 north of Ross St.
The accident report stated Retamar's Fiesta struck a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Ronald W. Smith, 59, of Hannibal. The collision caused Retamar's vehicle to overturn and strike a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Patrck J. Anderson, 34, of Palmyra.
Retamar was transported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Shawana K. Shannon, 31, of Hannibal, and Jessica L. Smith, 36, of Hannibal, were passengers in the Chevrolet. They were transported by Marion County EMS to Blessing Hospital.
Ronald Smith was not wearing a seat belt, and it is unknown if Retamar was wearing a seat belt. Anderson, Shannon and Jessica Smith were wearing seat belts.
The Missouri Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Palmyra Police Department and Palmyra Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.