HANNIBAL — An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for three of five defendants facing charges stemming from the Jan. 25 death of a Hannibal man.
Braden Chestnutt, 19, Chad Elliott, 20, and Damien McCulley, 25, all of Hannibal, appeared Monday before Judge John Jackson in Marion County Associate Court.
McCulley waived the preliminary hearing. During preliminary hearings for Chestnutt and Elliott, the court found probable cause to bind the two defendants over for arraignment at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31 before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in the Tenth Circuit Court. McCulley faces arraignment on the same date.
Wayne Schoeneberg and Joseph Harvath represented Chestnutt, Matthew Mueller represented Elliott and Public Defender Jennifer Richardson represented McCulley. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
Chestnutt, Elliott, McCulley and Dakota Laster, 23, all of Hannibal, face charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to a warrant issued by the Marion County 10th Judicial Circuit Court.
Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, was charged with first-degree assault and resisting arrest on Jan. 26 as officers began the investigation at a home on Darr Street.
Hannibal police officers were called at about 10 p.m. Jan. 25 to the 1200 block of Lyon on a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.
Officers arrived on the scene and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man, whose name was not released by police, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The five suspects are being held with no bond in the Marion County Jail.
Laster will appear for a preliminary hearing on April 10. Rickey's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16.
