PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra voters gave the nod to three returning city council members and approved all three ordinances on the Tuesday ballot.
Incumbent First Ward council member Ellen Goodwin and Joseph Hirner sought the first of three open seats. Goodwin will return to the council, receiving 59 votes. Hirner received 15 votes.
Second Ward council member Patrick Barns and Third Ward council member Earl Meyers will return to their seats, as well. Each incumbent ran unopposed in the election.
The first ordinance establishes a procedure of delivering ordinances to the City Council by presentment, instead of reading each bill in its entirety during two consecutive meetings. The measure was approved 105 to 29 votes.
The second ordinance will amend the City Charter resulting from consolidating the Municipal Court with the Associate Circuit Court. The ordinance was approved 104 to 27 votes.
The third ordinance enables an increase in the business license fee last set in 1993. The cost will increase from $10 to $25. Voters approved the ordinance 94 to 40 votes.
