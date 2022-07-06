27th Annual Hannibal Cannibal represents huge success

HANNIBAL — The 27th running of the Hannibal Cannibal on July 2 included more than 1,400 registered participants and raised more than $61,000 for Hannibal Regional Foundation’s Helping Hearts Campaign, which is raising funds to assist with the renovation of the Cardiac Rehab space, new equipment, and programs/resources for cardiac rehab patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
Participants traveled from 28 states and three countries to participate in this year’s race.
Overall winners: 5K Males: 1st place - Miles Sheppard, of Warsaw, Ill., at 16:08.2; 2nd place - Ben Chance, of Curryville, Mo., at 17:22.5; and 3rd place - Alec Whitener, of Hannibal, at 18:09.4.
5K Females winners: 1st place - Blair Lobdell, of Wildwood, Mo., at 20:30.8; 2nd place - Alexandria Meyers, of Quincy, Ill., at 22:02.3; and 3rd place - Jennifer Cox of Herculaneum, Mo. at 22:17.0.
10K Males winners: 1st place - Jason Fambrough, of Mission, Kan., at 35:33.1; 2nd place - Zack Holtz, of Hannibal, at 36:01.1; and 3rd place - Jacob Giedinghagen, of Hannibal, at 39:40.0.
10K Females winners: 1st place - Erica Lindsay, of St. Charles, at 42:56.4; 2nd place - Jeorgia O’Brien, of Palmyra, at 47:04.0; and 3rd place - Elizabeth Stapleton, of Denver, Colo., at 47:47.4.
5K Males winners: 1st place - Thomas Cormier, of Clayton, at 51:41.1; 2nd place - Cyle Butenhoff, of Lonedell, at 57:34.6; and 3rd place - Jordan Bossaler, of Belle, at 58:23.0.
15K Females winners: 1st place - Meaghan Jennings, of Arvada, Colo., at 1:07:08.8; 2nd place - Janine Bergelmann, of Lienen, Germany, at 1:07:29.5; and 3rd place, Katti Jackson, of Sylva, N.C., at 1:07:33.9.
A full list of detailed age group results is available at hannibalcannibal.com.
Next year’s race is scheduled for July 1, 2023.
