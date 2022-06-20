HANNIBAL — Hannibal's Juneteenth Festival marked its silver anniversary over the weekend with an expansive celebration and fun for all ages.
Central Park was filled with live music, food, artwork, games, and camaraderie. Members of the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition teamed up with countless community members and partners to make this year's celebration a grand event for all.
Marsha Mayfield, event co-founder and 2022 Juneteenth Coalition chairwoman, recalled Hannibal's first Juneteenth Festival 25 years ago, organized by the board of the now-defunct youth organization "PYRRFEECT" (Parents Youth Reaching for Educational Excellence Cultural Togetherness).
"It changes — kind of according to the times. Each year has been different, and we've enjoyed each one of them," she said. "We really wanted to blow this one up because of 25 years."
Mayfield commended everyone who worked to make this year's festival a success, including Sen. Barbara Washington (D-9).
Washington worked in Jefferson City to ensure funding would be allocated for this year's event. She enjoyed her first visit to Hannibal, noting how the large turnout of participants representing so many races was inspiring and a reflection of Juneteenth's spirit of unity.
Mayfield also thanked Justin Parker for his "wonderful donation" of the entire side wall of 315 Broadway for a planned mural. Donations were collected during the festival, and submissions and gifts are still being accepted to spotlight notable figures from Hannibal's rich Black history.
"It's a piece of Hannibal history that has not been known," Mayfield said, explaining everyone is welcome to get involved with the project.
Master of Ceremonies Michael Miller shared thoughts with those gathered about the importance of Juneteenth for everyone.
"Juneteenth is so, so special to the African American community, for sure, but our history is so blended with those who don't look like us, as well," he said. "So we've got to remember that all of that was transpiring back when Juneteenth was created as a celebration."
Miller explained that Juneteenth's origins dated back to June 19, 1865, when federal representatives traveled to Texas to announce the end of slavery. This event was 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was delivered.
"Everyone should have that near and dear to their hearts as we celebrate this festival," he added.
Live entertainment included the The Beat Arts Academy, whose members performed high-energy dance numbers to a variety of songs. Red and Black Brass Band led the parade on Saturday, and DJ Peter's House provided music.
Activities included Bingo featuring Black history topics, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a car show and vendors offering a wide variety of food and other items.
On Sunday, gospel performers provided entertainment for Gospelfest and a celebration of Father's Day. Joshua Williams and Patrick Hedges performed live music, and We Stand United Puppetry shared their cultural education ministry for all ages.
Children eagerly applied a rainbow of colors for a community art project on the building near Central Park's stage. The artwork incorporated a collection of circles created by several visitors throughout the weekend.
Local artist and educator Stephen Schisler led the project, assisting participants as they selected different colors to make the mural come to life.
"It's about everybody working together," he said, noting that everyone shared the space while they strove to paint without covering each other's creations. "It all kind of works together in harmony. It's a nice project."
Schisler added that "anyone can paint a circle", helping to invite everyone to be a part of the process. He thanked Hannibal Parks & Recreation for their permission to use the building.
Schisler will return to the spot this week to apply finishing touches and add the word "Together" over the front of the finished artwork.
All of the children were happy to create the artwork as a team. Jarae Sydnor, 11, shared her excitement about the experience.
"I think it was fun, and my favorite part was painting," she said. "I love how there was a whole bunch of activities, so you can't get bored."
Shalinda Hayes, 13, was thrilled for the day filled with "having fun and working together and actually painting." Her favorite experiences during the Juneteenth Festival were "having fun" and "hanging out with friends."
Precious McGruder, 9, had fun participating in the parade. She enjoyed celebrating with friends and throwing candy out as she passed by.
As music filled the area, Ayla Lewis shared a dance with her daughter, Serenity, 8.
"It's been absolutely amazing," Lewis said, noting she had fond memories of celebrating Juneteenth when she was her daughter's age. "So, to now be at my age and to still see this happening is just amazing."
Lewis said the organizers who were instrumental in the early festivals are still active in the 2022 Juneteenth Festival. She loved sharing the "good atmosphere" "positive vibe" and "celebration of freedom and life" with her daughter. Serenity loved the bouncy house and playing with others throughout the day.
Juneteenth Coalition members for 2022 include Faye Dant, Marsha Mayfield, Terri Griffin, Talya Mayfield, Dianna McCloud, Georgianna Hawkins, Paula Holliday, Amy Smith, Keith Maiden and Candy Weems. More information and mural donation opportunities are available by emailing ghawkins48@live.com or marsha.mayfield@yahoo.com
