HANNIBAL — The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at grocery stores across mid-Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 23 as part of Partnership Against Hunger.
The 12-hour drive runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and helps bring food to the tables of families in need for the holiday season. The drive is taking place at County Market in Hannibal. The drive will also be active in Columbia and Jefferson City.
This will be the 20th year for Partnership Against Hunger. Funds raised at the event go toward helping The Food Bank serve around 100,000 people monthly across a 32-county service area. The Food Bank will partner with Cumulus Radio and KOMU 8 in Columbia to promote the drive and share news of its progress live.
“Partnership Against Hunger is such an important event for The Food Bank. Each year, our community comes together to donate in support of our friends and neighbors in need. We’re all experiencing higher food prices this year and for many families, that can mean a lot less on the table. But Partnership Against Hunger helps bring consistent and healthy meals to families in need during the holidays and beyond,” said Lindsay Lopez, president and CEO of The Food Bank. “We can’t wait to see our amazing community come out to be a part of this incredible event.”
The Food Bank asks that people donate non-perishable food items, such as canned goods, beans, rice and peanut butter. The most effective gift is money, since The Food Bank can use each $1 donated to help provide four meals.
