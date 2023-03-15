HANNIBAL — The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum is offering a one-week workshop for teachers and media specialists. The 2023 Mark Twain Teacher Workshop will take place Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14.
The weeklong workshop will focus on Mark Twain's short stories and applying Mark Twain in the classroom to stimulate students writing. Participants will visit Twain's birthplace, his boyhood home and other areas of interest that influenced the author's works.
