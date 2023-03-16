HANNIBAL — The 2023 Great Girlfriend Getaway (GGG) will bring a weekend filled with unique activities to Historic Downtown Hannibal from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30.
An event for the gals and their pals, GGG dedicates an entire weekend to fun. Visitors are invited to enjoy three days of fun with friends, events and shopping.
Friday night’s event is a pub crawl from 4-11 p.m. Participation is $25 per ticket. Saturday, Finn’s Food and Spirits will host a tea party beginning at 1 p.m. with Margaret: The Incredible Molly Brown — she is poised to "give us the tea". The event is $30 per person, and the one-hour performance will include everyone being served a “proper afternoon tea”.
Guests who would rather have wine can check out the Wine Flight at 4 p.m. Saturday, which includes a tour of Hannibal ending at Cave Hollow Winery for a chance to relax and enjoy a wine flight. The event costs $35 per ticket.
A Yoga Class at the Twisted Juniper will take place from 2:30-3:15 p.m. for $20 per ticket. A GGG Concert from 8-10 p.m. Saturday night will feature Stepping Back, presented by Golden Eagle Distributing. Cover charge includes admission and a free specialty drink.
Sunday might be a little rough after all that fun, but guests will want to be sure to attend Muffins & Mimosas at Garth Mansion from 9:30-11 a.m. Made from scratch muffins, mimosa bar, Garth Quiche and a self-guided tour of the first floor are included with a $30 ticket.
There will also be a variety of in-store events going on all weekend. Stop by the GGG headquarters, located in Java Jive's front dining room for totes, tickets, swag and the schedule of events. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
A $20 purchase of the GGG tote includes exclusive coupons to participating businesses. Organizers wish to extend a big thank you to sponsors Midwest Orthopedic and Hannibal Regional Hospital.
