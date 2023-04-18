2023 “Bad Art by Good People” Art Auction scheduled for April 27

Teams of artists and community leaders have been working diligently to create original works of art to be auctioned off at the 4th Annual Bad Art by Good People Art Auction on Thursday, April 27. Proceeds benefit the Hannibal Arts Council. Pictured from left, Alicia Rollins, with Edward Jones, and artist Kim Caisse.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Works of art created by area community leaders paired with artists/mentors will be auctioned off on Thursday, April 27 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees may view the artwork for sale, enjoy hors d’oeuvres/drinks and network. The art auction begins at 7 p.m.

