2023 “Bad Art by Good People” Art Auction scheduled for April 27

HANNIBAL — Works of art created by area community leaders paired with artists/mentors will be auctioned off on Thursday, April 27 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees may view the artwork for sale, enjoy hors d’oeuvres/drinks and network. The art auction begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required. To purchase tickets, call 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com. All proceeds benefit the Hannibal Arts Council and its programs. If available, tickets may be purchased at the door for $25.
The artist/mentor/community leader teams for the 4th Annual Bad Art by Good People Art Auction fundraiser are: Steve Ayers — Hal Benedict/HNB Bank; Rebecca Butler — Natalie Will/WGEM Morning News; Kim Caisse — Alicia Rollins/Edward Jones; Todd Damotte — Jeriod Turner/Benson Financial; Becky Evans — Erin Otten-Smith/F&M Bank; Brenda Beck Fisher — Brad Kurz/Edward Jones; Patricia Garey — Ryan Rapp/Commerce Bank; Matthew Hemminghaus — Ann Lear; Steve Holt — Brock Fahy/Chariton Valley; Vilma Holt — Susan Wathen/Hannibal Regional Healthcare; Tai Taeoalii — Sarah Hathaway/Prestige Realty; Cyndi Taylor — Sandy Borrowman; and James Zimmerman — Austin Shulse/Dutch Country General Store.
The Bad Art by Good People title is truly meant to be tongue in cheek, as the end-product of the community leader working with an artist/mentor will more than likely be good, if not great! Community leaders were matched with artists/mentors by drawing names out of a hat back in November. The Hannibal Arts Council is excited to connect community leaders and artists in a new way and look forward to the very fun fundraiser.
