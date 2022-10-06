2022 HLGU Golf Classic is a success

HANNIBAL — The HLGU Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic was held at Norwoods Golf Club on Friday, Oct. 7.
HANNIBAL — The HLGU Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic was held at Norwoods Golf Club on Friday, Oct. 7.
Fourteen teams competed scramble-style for the winning title. This fundraiser brought in nearly $1,800 to support HLGU’s Annual Fund.
After 18 holes of golf, the Bethel Baptist team, comprised of Ron Wilde, Gary Holland ‘75, Al Groner and Bob Mitchell ‘72 took first place with a score of 55 (par is 72). In second place, with a score of 56, was an alumni team which included Joe Brooks ‘08, Aaron Wooff ‘07, Austin McDowell ‘07 and Ben White ‘08. In third place with a score of 58 was the past winning team, 3-Peat, made up of Matthew Jones ‘06, Eric Abts, Josh Gottman ‘05, and Matthan Veanes ‘05.
The longest putt award went to Clay Biggs, closest to the pin went to David Dawdy ‘66 and longest drive was awarded to Austin McDowell ’07.
A barbecue lunch was prepared by Alumni Director Lauren Youse ’05 M ’16 and her mom, Linda Youse ’79.
“Our Golf Classic has grown into such a fun event,” Youse said. “It’s really become a reunion for some of our alumni. They plan their fall around attending this event. I am so thankful for their attendance, and the attendance of all of our HLGU friends, and support of this fundraiser.”
Next year’s HLGU Alumni & Friends Golf Classic will take place on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at Norwoods Golf Club.
