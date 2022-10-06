2022 HLGU Golf Classic is a success

The 2022 HLGU Classic took place Friday, Oct. 7 at Norwoods Golf Club. The successful event raised nearly $1,800 for the university's Annual Fund. THe first place Bethel Baptist team is pictured, comprised of members Ron Wilde, Gary Holland ‘75, Al Groner and Bob Mitchell ‘72.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The HLGU Annual Alumni & Friends Golf Classic was held at Norwoods Golf Club on Friday, Oct. 7.

Fourteen teams competed scramble-style for the winning title. This fundraiser brought in nearly $1,800 to support HLGU’s Annual Fund.

