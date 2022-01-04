JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) is eager to work alongside fellow representatives and stakeholders toward the goal of increasing broadband access and speed in Northeast Missouri. and at least $100 million in federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will join a concerted effort for internet expansion which has been gaining momentum each month.
Riggs, fellow representatives and regional stakeholders gather monthly for Broadband Regional Steering Committee meetings where they look at ways to allocate funding coming to Missouri and working with area providers including Ralls County Electric Cooperative, Chariton Valley Wireless and Mark Twain Rural Telephone Company to expand broadband access in the parts of Missouri that need it most.
Riggs said the latest guidelines from the federal level are calling for symmetrical 100 megabit-per-second download and 100 megabit-per-second upload speeds. Buildouts are aimed at achieving these goals. Riggs said current federal standards use a census block methodology which he described as “woefully inadequate,” representing that every household in an area is served by broadband if one is served.
Riggs said he hopes for a community standard, which would provide a more accurate depiction of where broadband access is and where it needs to be deployed.
“That comports with the state standard we already have in the statute, but it’s also closer to reality,” he said, noting the community standard involves taking a more detailed look at the data to solve the issue.
Riggs said the previous model of federal dollars being allocated in reverse auctions have not been efficient, and he expects a more streamlined process following tight guidelines and time restrictions connect with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. He said the federal government responded to complaints with a more a hands-off approach with American Rescue Plan Act funds, and he hopes the trend continues with the forthcoming federal funds for broadband expansion.
“Looking forward, I’m guardedly optimistic that we’ll be able to see coming out of that round of funding something that is targeted toward areas that are underserved,” he said, noting he hopes the federal government will take a “lighter touch” so the states and their communities can best meet internet connectivity needs.
He noted the new 100/100- or 100/25-megabit download/upload speed goals reflect a growing amount of need for internet connectivity for business, homes telemedicine and precision agriculture.
Riggs talked to a consumer who had 27 internet-connected devices in her home. He stressed how smart heating and cooling systems, camera-equipped doorbells and other devices all require consistent and high-speed broadband access.
During each Broadband Regional Steering Committee meeting, Riggs, Ralls County Electric Cooperative (RCEC) CEO/Manager Lynn Hodges and representatives from both sides of the aisle and all across Missouri meet with community members, local internet providers and other stakeholders to develop ways to get projects for high-speed broadband deployed efficiently.
Riggs said RCEC’s success with community-wide buildouts in Perry, Center, Frankford, and New London, and surrounding areas has been similar to a political campaign. RCEC crews let residents know they have a fiber optic line nearby, and let them know about their internet, TV and phone service.
“They see take rates of 85-90% and more in areas throughout Ralls County,” Riggs said, noting they are within 400 households of providing broadband access to the entire service area. Ralls County Commissioners Wiley Hibbard, John Lake and Junior Muehring have pledged for the county to have 100% access to high-speed fiber or broadband internet by the end of 2022.
Riggs said the model in Ralls County has been a model for many Missouri communities and regions. He recently communicated with a colleague in the southeast corner of the state who invited Hodges to speak about the success of the broadband buildouts so far.
“That’s the reputation Lynn and Ralls County have. Basically, they’re the ones out there doing it — best practices,” he said. “They’re methodical. It’s basically — here’s what we’re going to do, here’s the timeline we’re going to do it in.”
Riggs said Steering Committee members examined several different areas in Missouri and discussed with regional providers how they were doing with existing projects. He said Rural Development Opportunity Funds are coming down from the federal level, with $1.3 million funding RCEC projects to expand broadband access in Monroe, Audrain and Pike counties.
In Shelby County, Presiding Commissioner Glenn Eagan met with committee members to discuss how to get a network up and going in Shelbina, Mo. They are working in partnership with an existing provider to buildout to every resident in the community. He said county representatives identified lack of broadband and daycare were two primary areas of need, and they are interlinked.
The discussion began before the pandemic hit, which showed the importance of robust internet connections more than ever with people working from home, seeking telehealth services and other activities. Riggs said the pandemic showed how valuable these services are, while laying bare where the gaps exist and where to expand internet access.
Riggs said the round of funding from the latest infrastructure bill is expected to come in late 2022 or early 2023, and he emphasized how “unit cohesion” will be crucial for continued success. The new year is poised to address a critical need for many Missourians, as stakeholders across the state work together toward a common goal.
“Everybody I’ve talked to has said the same thing, ‘2022 is the year,’” he said, noting the rounds of federal money set to come in, and Missouri is looking at more than $400 million in available resources.
